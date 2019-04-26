Thursday tennis results

Waverly 4, Wheelersburg 1

Wheelersburg fell to Waverly Thursday on senior night for Drew Jackson and Carson McCorkle 4-1 to fall to 16-2 on the season. With Thursday’s win, Waverly clinched the outright SOC II title over the Pirates.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Penn Morrison (Wav.) in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Brendon Nibert (Wav.) d. Preslee Etterling (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Waylon Lamerson (Wav.) d. Tanner Preston (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles

Chase Downing, Ryan Dunn (Wav.) d. Mason Nolan, Logan Davis (W) in straight sets (6-2, 7-6 (7-4)).

Logan Faul, Alex Workman (Wav.) d. Carson McCorkle, Alex Thomas (W) in straight sets (6-2, 7-5).

Minford 4, Portsmouth 1

Minford picked up a non-league win over Portsmouth 4-1 Thursday, their last game of the regular season.

Singles

Parker Jacobs (M) d. Savannah Spence (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Sheridan Sutherland (P) in straight sets (6-3, 6-0).

Aiden Donges (P) d. Mason Yeagle (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Doubles

Zac Hammond, Josh Wiehle (M) d. Jairemiah Brown, Sam Finn (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Adam Cordle, Andy Crank (M) d. Autumn Wright, Sydney Tackett (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).

