Wednesday roundup

Baseball

Minford 6, West 0

Minford improved to 17-1 in 2019 with a 6-0 victory over West Wednesday night.

Ethan Lauder earned the victory on the mound for the Falcons by pitching seven scoreless innings giving up nine hits and striking out four batters. Reid Shultz drove in two runs for the Falcons while Lauder and Matthew Risner each drove in a run in the win.

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 1

Wheelersburg picked up a road SOC II win over Valley in a rematch of their district final matchup a season ago which saw the Indians victorious.

Jalen Miller pitched for the Pirates allowing just one earned run on four hits in his seven innings of work. Miller also drove in an RBI in his one hit while Trey Carter picked up two RBI on 1/4 hitting.

Other scores: Waverly 11, Northwest 0; Oak Hill 15, South Webster 4

Softball

Wheelersburg 21, Valley 0

In their win over Valley Wednesday night, Wheelersburg clinched their sixth straight SOC II softball title.

Jenna Brabson pitched a one hitter against the Indians Wednesday in five innings of work while striking out six Indians batters. Twelve different Pirates collected hits to help contribute to their total of 18 hits. Boo Sturgill finished with a game high three RBI in Wednesday’s win.

Clay 5, Green 0

Clay improved to 16-2 and 10-1 in the SOC I with a 5-0 shutout win over Green in Franklin Furnace.

Shaelyn Vassar, Jensen Warnock, Cassidy Wells, Hannah Oliver, and Lila Brown each drove in a run in the Panthers road win Wednesday. For the game, Clay collected six hits compared to Green’s eight.

Kasey Kimbler and Kailyn Neal each finished 2/3 at the plate to lead the Bobcats.

Notre Dame 10, Western 0

Notre Dame finished off Western in five innings Wednesday night, 10-0.

Isabel Cassidy led the Titans efforts on the mound Wednesday allowing just two hits and three walks in five innings of work. At the plate, Cassie Schaefer hit yet another home run in a Titans win as they improved to 17-1 in 2019. Schaefer finished 1/2 at the plate with two runs scored and four RBI in the win. Taylor Schmidt also drove in two runs for the Titans.

Other scores: Waverly 6, Northwest 0; Minford 6, West 0; Symmes Valley 19, New Boston 3

Pirates clinch SOC II, Schaefer homers, and more

PDT Staff Report

