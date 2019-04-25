Week in tennis

Wheelersburg 5, New Boston 0 (4/22)

Wheelersburg improved to 15-1 with a 5-0 victory over New Boston Monday.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Jacob Hayes (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Austin Gosselin (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

Logan Davis (W) d. Kyle Sexton (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles

Carson McCorkle, Rohit Kateria (W) d. Brandy Pack, Morgan Brayden (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Gavin Race, Riley O’Leary (W) d. Sarah Walton, Aubrey Gulley (NB) in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).

Minford 4, West 1 (4/23)

Minford claimed an SOC II win over West Tuesday on the Senators home courts.

Singles

Parker Jacobs (M) d. Matt Campbell (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Zac Hammond (M) d. Joel Durant (W) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Nick Dillow (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

Doubles

Adam Cordle, Alex Cram (M) d. Molly Taylor, Isaiah Norman (W) in three sets (7-6, 6-2, 7-5).

Eli Adkins, Gabe Kouns (W) d. Landon Burchett, Noah Luther (M) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 2 (4/24)

Wheelersburg improved to 16-1 with a 3-2 victory over Jackson Wednesday.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Garrett Turner (J) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Trent Wolford (J) in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

Logan Davis (W) d. Patrick Henry in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

Doubles

Mason Sheets, Carson Strange (J) d. Carson McCorkle, Rohit Kateria in a third tiebreaker set (3-6, 6-4 (10-6)).

Raymond Armstrong, Joe Crabtree (J) d. Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling (W) in a third tiebreaker set (6-7, 6-4 (10-8)).

