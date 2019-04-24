Tuesday softball roundup

Softball

Wheelersburg 19, Valley 0 F5

Wheelersburg junior Sydney Spence pitched a no hitter in the Pirates five inning defeat of Valley Tuesday on the Pirates home field. In her five innings of work, Spence allowed no hits, walks or runs to be scored while striking out eleven Indian batters. An error in the top of the fourth inning was the only base runner to reach base for Valley in the loss.

At the plate, Brynlee Preston hit a three run pinch hit home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead the Pirates with a game high three RBI. Laney Eller, Rylie Hughes, and Mallory Bergan each finished with two RBI In Wheelersburg’s win Tuesday while Alex Glockner finished 2/2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

South Webster 22, East 1 F5

South Webster picked up a non-league win over East Tuesday night on the Tartans home field, 22-1.

Emma Bailey led the charge for the Jeeps at the plate in the win by finished 2/4 with five RBI and three runs scored, including a three run home run in the fifth inning. Mack Keller finished ¾ at the plate with four RBI and a walk drawn and Rease Hall finished 1/2 with two RBI and three runs scored in the win. In total, ten different Jeeps who reached the plate drove in a run in Tuesday’s win.

West 6, Adena 3

West earned a big non-league win Tuesday over Adena on their home field, 6-3.

Nataya Richards got the Senators offense going in the first inning with an RBI triple. In the fourth, an inning which would produce three more Senator runs, Morgan Rigsby, Kaleigh Parr, and Nataya Richards each picked up an RBI. By game’s end, West would finish with fourteen hits compared to Adena’s six hits.

Kaleigh Parr earned the win for West by allowing just six hits and one earned run against the Adena batters she faced. The Senators now prepare for their Wednesday/Friday series with SOC II rival Minford.

Other scores: Peebles 2, Minford 0

File Photo

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

