Mohawks stave off Portsmouth in walk off win

MCDERMOTT – Before the storm that covered most of the region rained down Tuesday night, the softball gods allowed Portsmouth and Northwest to finish their instant classic of a game.

Maybe Lexi Lute saw the impending storm slowly creep in towards the McDermott area, or maybe she felt like playing hero one more time on the day. Either way, with one swing of the bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lute picked up the hit necessary to give the Northwest Mohawks a walk off win over the Portsmouth Trojans, 5-4.

“Lute was a beast tonight,” said Mohawks head coach Lora West following their walk off win in dramatic fashion. “Behind the plate, she really stepped up big for us in a position she’s not usually in. She hit well, caught well, she did a great job for us.”

Lute’s walk off single wasn’t the only hit and RBI she picked up on the night, however. A two out triple in the bottom of the second inning helped add cushion to Northwest’s early lead at 2-0. By game’s end, Lute finished 3/4 with two RBI and a run scored. Coincidentally, both of Lute’s RBI, in the second and the walk off, drove in senior captain Laiken Rice who finished with a team high two runs scored.

Northwest wouldn’t hold onto their lead for that long, however. Portsmouth tied things up in the top of the third thanks to a Mohawks error which scored Madison Perry, as well as a single by Faith Phillips which drove in Jacqueline Bautista.

Runs scored in the bottom half of the third and fourth innings helped Northwest reclaim the lead, the second of which came off the bat of freshman Alison Throckmorton who drove in Lute to give the Mohawks a 4-2 lead.

However, Northwest wouldn’t hold onto that two run lead for very long. An error by the Mohawks in the next half inning helped bring home two Trojan runners: Perry and Bautista.

From there, things remained tied until Rice and Jaclyn Burchett reached base on a single and error respectively bringing Lute to the plate, and the rest is history.

Rice earned the win for the Mohawks on the mound. She pitched a complete game allowing seven hits and one earned run. On the mound for the Trojans was senior Kylee Montgomery. She allowed eleven hits with three earned runs accredited to her performance.

Lexi Throckmorton, Addi Newman, and Rice all finished with two hits each in the win for the Mohawks, second only to Lute’s three total hits. Alison Throckmorton and Burchett both picked up a hit in the win, each credited with an RBI double.

Perry and Olivia Ramey each finished 2/4 at the plate for the Trojans while Bautista, Phillips, and Morgan Grashel each picked up one hit. Phillips drove in the lone RBI for Portsmouth in the loss.

With Tuesday’s win, Northwest improves to 9-10 on the season and are now winners of their last five games and six of their last seven. Tuesday’s win not only adds momentum to their current state of mind, it better prepares them for the impending postseason tournament slate to come.

“It’s momentum for us,” said West. “We knew coming into this that we had a slow start, our bats weren’t there when we started, and we were having way too many strikeouts. We went to work in the cage, kept working, and now we’re peaking at the right time going into tournament play. We’re playing as a team, I’m happy with the way things have come together, and I’m really excited for tournaments.”

Northwest senior captain Laiken Rice scored the game winning run in Tuesday's walk off win against Portsmouth. Portsmouth senior Kylee Montgomery allowed just three earned runs in the Trojans loss to Northwest Tuesday. Portsmouth's Jacqueline Bautista scored two runs for the Trojans in Tuesday's loss to Northwest. Northwest's Lexi Lute drove in the game winning run in the Mohawks 5-4 win over Portsmouth.

Improve to 9-10, winners of five straight

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

