Green’s Carver signs with SSU

FRANKLIN FURNACE – For Green senior Tayte Carver, being able to play college baseball was always a dream. On Tuesday afternoon, Carver made that dream a reality by signing his letter of intent to play collegiate baseball at Shawnee State University beginning next season.

“It’s really a great opportunity and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Carver when surrounded by friends and family at his signing. “I’m really excited to get to play there next season.”

Carver joins teammates Bryce Ponn and Tanner Kimbler as current Bobcat baseball players who have signed to join the Bears next season. For Carver, that opportunity to continue playing with his current teammates and friends was a big selling point and one of the main reasons he’ll be attending SSU.

“It’s pretty awesome that after playing four years of high school baseball together that now we get to play four more years together. It’s something that definitely helped me to choose to go there.”

As a member of Green’s basketball team, Carver and the Bobcats won a sectional title a season ago as well as a district finals appearance. In a game against Portsmouth earlier this season, Carver scored his 1,000th career point during his time in a Green uniform at the varsity level.

On the baseball diamond, Carver has been a member of the back-to-back SOC I champion Bobcat teams during his sophomore and junior seasons.

“Everyone here has always been so supportive of me,” said Carver of those who gathered together Tuesday for his signing. “It really means a lot to have all of my friends and family here. Without them and their support I wouldn’t be in this position I’m in today.”

Joins teammates Bryce Ponn and Tanner Kimbler as Green SSU signees

