Monday tennis results

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 2

Wheelersburg earned a 3-2 win over Valley Monday to improve to 14-1 during the 2019 season.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Jarrod Phillips (V) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Megan Turner (V) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Logan Davis (W) d. Rylee Holbrooke (V) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Doubles

Nick Crabtree, Nate Crabtree (V) d. Carson McCorkle, Rohit Katiera (W) in straight sets (6-4, 6-3).

Landon McBee, Hutson Oyer (W) d. Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling (V) in a tiebreaking match to ten after the results could not be decided in two sets (7-6, 4-6 (10-1)).

Waverly 5, Minford 0

Waverly handed Minford a 5-0 loss Monday on their home courts.

Singles

Penn Morrison (W) d. Parker Jacobs (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0)

Brandon Niebert (W) d. Andy Crank (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Waylon Lamerson (W) d. Landon Burchett in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles

Ryan Dunn, Chase Downing (W) d. Zac Ham-3mond, Josh Wiehle in a third set tiebreaker (6-3, 6-7 (10-4)).

Logan Faul, Alex Workman (W) d. Adam Cordle, Sam Wiehle (M) in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

Clay 5, Notre Dame 0

Clay handed Notre Dame a 5-0 loss Monday to improve to 11-4 overrall.

Singles

Caden Cline won his match in a third set tie breaker (6-8, 7-5 (10-6)).

Sarah Widdowson won her match in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).

Ethan Jones won his match in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Doubles

Gage Keller and Tyler Hobbs won their match in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Chase Hudson, Madison Night won their match in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).

