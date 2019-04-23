Monday roundup

Baseball

Minford 9, South Webster 2

Minford earned a 9-2 SOC II win over South Webster Monday on the Jeeps home field.

Darius Jordan and Ethan Lauder each drove in two RBI in Monday’s win over South Webster on a combined three hits and two doubles. Brayden Davis, Elijah Vogelsong, and Reid Shultz also picked up an RBI each in Monday’s win. Vogelsong earned the win for the Falcons by pitching a complete game while giving up four hits and two earned runs.

Riley Cook and Brice Robnett each drove in a run in the Jeeps loss to Minford on a combined three hits.

Valley 10, Northwest 0 F6

Valley’s seven run sixth inning helped lead the Indians to a 10-0 win over SOC II foe Northwest Monday evening.

Kayden Mollette, Connor Fell, and Jake Ashkettle each drove in two runs for the Indians in the win while Tanner Cunningham and Blake Wood each drove in one run. Ashkettle also earned the win for the Indians by pitching five innings, allowing three hits, and striking out six batters.

Clay 10, Notre Dame 0 F5

Clay picked up an SOC I win over rival Notre Dame Monday, 10-0 in five innings.

In the win, Clay Cottle finished 1/4 at the plate with a game high three RBI while Garrett Beegan finished 2/3 also with three RBI and two runs scored. Brad McCleese and Jaden Jesse picked up the other two RBI in the Panthers road win. On the mound, Reece Whitley earned the win by pitching 4.0 innings allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.

“Really proud of the boys for bouncing back after the loss on Saturday,” said Clay head coach Marc Cottle. “Reece really pounded the strike zone tonight and was able to get in four innings at 50 pitches. Jaden and Garrett had some really good at bats to lead us in hitting.

Green 11, Eastern 0 F6

Green picked up a road SOC I win over Eastern Monday 11-0 in six innings.

On the mound, Tayte Carver was lights out for the Bobcats. He threw a complete game through six inning while allowing three hits with eight strikeouts. Carver finished 2/4 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored, Eli Webb finished 3/4 with two RBI, and Bryce Ponn finished 2/2 with two walks and two RBI.

“Tayte was good on the mount tonight and had a good game at the plate too,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “He’s been throwing the ball well all year, only allowed one run in his appearances this year.”

Final scores: Wheelersburg 1, Waverly 0; Oak Hill 10, West 0

Softball

Wheelersburg 7, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg strengthened their lead in the SOC II race with a home 7-1 win over Waverly on their home field.

Sophomore Rylie Hughes led the Pirates at the plate by going 2/3 with three RBI and two runs scored while Boo Sturgill finished 2/2 with one RBI and three runs scored. Sarah Claxon drove in one run while also earning the win on the mound. Claxon pitched a complete game giving up just three hits and zero earned runs.

Minford 13, South Webster 4

Minford earned a 13-4 road win over South Webster Monday evening in SOC II play.

Hannah Tolle and Emily Shoemaker each hit home runs in Monday’s win for Minford each finishing with three RBI on a combined three hits. Maddie Slusher finished 1/4 at the plate with three RBI as Andi Blevins finished 3/5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

For South Webster, Bri Smith finished with a team high two RBI on two doubles in three plate appearances. Kaylea McCleese and Rease Hall also each drove in a run as both finished 2/3 at the plate.

Northwest 12, Valley 6

Northwest defeated Valley in SOC II action Monday night in Lucasville 12-6.

Jaclyn Burchett finished 2/3 at the plate with a game high three RBI for Northwest in the win. Laiken Rice and Lexi Lute each drove in two runs in Monday’s win as Rice finished 1/2 with two walks and one run scored as Lute finished 2/4 with two runs scored. Addi Newman and Haidyn Wamsley also each drove in a run in Monday’s win.

For Valley, Lexi Whitt and Kylie Bell each drove in a team high two runs on a combined three hits while Kensie Spencer and Brooklyn Buckle finished with an RBI each.

Portsmouth 8, Chesapeake 5

Portsmouth picked up a road OVC win over Chesapeake Monday 8-5.

For the Trojans, Olivia Ramey and Jacqueline Bautista each finished with a game high three RBI on 3/4 hitting for Ramey and 2/3 hitting for Bautista. Both Ramey and Bautista finished with two runs scored as well in the win.

Green 18, Eastern 3

Green picked up a big 18-3 SOC I win over Eastern Monday in five innings.

Ava Jenkins had a big day at the plate for the Bobcats finished 2/3 with a double and a triple as well as a game high five RBI. Kerston Sparks, Kori Derifield, and Grace Daniels also each drove in two runs in the Bobcats win over Easter Monday.

New Boston 14, East 4

New Boston completed their season series with rival East Monday to the tune of a 14-4 home win.

Kenzie Whitley finished Monday’s game with a game high three RBI on 1/3 hitting. Lexus Oiler and Taylen Hickman each drove in two runs in the Tigers home win on a combined three hits. Oiler also finished with a team high three runs scored. In total, nine different Tigers touched home plate in the win to score a run for New Boston.

Final scores: Oak Hill 12, West 0

Baseball, softball results