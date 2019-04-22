SSU baseball defeats Miami-Hamilton

Hamilton, Ohio – The Bears traveled to Hamilton,Ohio Wednesday afternoon, going on to defeat the Harriers for the second time this season.

Drew Lowe (SO/Sciotoville, Ohio) would get the start on the mound Wednesday afternoon, giving the Bears just one inning. Lowe would give up four runs on six hits with no walks or strikeouts in the inning. Nick Kaiser (JR/Garrettsville, Ohio) would be first out of the pen and would give the Bears three innings in relief allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Marty Knittel (FR/Niles Township, Ohio) would be the next pitcher out of the pen, Knittel offered two innings in relief allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk to complete his outing. Ryan Lambert (FR/Greenup, Kentucky) was called throw the bottom half of the seventh inning for the Bears and would allow no runs on no hits with one strikeout, completing his solid relief inning. Dalton Phillips (SR/Hastings, Michigan) came in to win on the mound for the Bears as he would throw the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout.

The Bears would strike first when Ben Sellers (JR/Evansville, Indiana) scored as Danny McGuire (SO/Cleveland, Ohio) reached on fielder’s choice in the top half of the first inning. Christian Helton (SR/Lexington, Kentucky) would get the top half of the third inning started with a lead off single down the left field line. Later in the inning, Helton went on to score off of Dalton Phillips RBI single to right field. The Bears managed to score another run in the top half of the fourth inning as well. George Duran (FR/Orlando, Florida) led off with a single to left field and then would be advanced to second by Chase Thurber (SR/Andover, Ohio)’s base hit to right field. Shortly after, Blake Marshall (SR/Lexington, Kentucky) then advanced Duran and Thurber on a fielder’s choice to bring up Alex Medina (SR/Miami, Florida) who would score Duran also on a fielder’s choice. Sellers would get the top half of the fifth inning started with a walk and Phillips & Howie Rodriguez(FR/Orlando, Florida) would follow Seller’s walk up with singles to bring up McGuire. McGuire would then single to right field to drive in Sellers. Later in the inning Thurber would come up to drive in Phillips and Rodriguez on an RBI single to right field. The Bears would tack on another run the following inning when Alex Medina would score on throwing error by the pitcher on a pick-off attempt after his lead off double to start the inning and then being advanced to third on Helton’s drag bunt single. Marshall would get the top half of the eighth inning started with a one out walk. Medina would follow that up with a walk of his own and then Tony Nichols would be put into the game to courtesy run for Medina and Seth Clement (SO/Kissimmee, Florida) would be put into the game to pinch run for Marshall. Helton would then be hit by a pitch to load to bases for the Bears to bring up Sellers. Sellers would then be hit by a pitch as well to bring home Clement. Later in the inning Rodriguez would come up and hit a two run RBI single to center field to score Nichols and Helton for the Bears final runs of the game as they would go onto defeat the Miami University Hamilton Harriers.

Notable Moments:

Dalton Phillips picks up the win for the Bears on the mound.

Chase Thurber and Howie Rodriguez led the Bears offensively with three hits.

Chase Thurber and Howie Rodriguez also led the Bears in RBI’s on the day with two each.