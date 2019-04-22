SSU track competes at Cumberlands, Otterbein

Over course of two weeks the Bears have traveled and dominated at the University of The Cumberlands and Otterbien University. At each meet they were some standout athletes who ran the track with determination which resulted in victory.

Williamsburg, Ky. – Owen Reeher (JR/Kinsman, Ohio) and Marissa Smith (SO/Logan, Ohio) competed in the men and women’s 5000-meter run. Both Smith and Reeher crushed the competition as they both placed first in this event. Smith ran a time of 18.28 while Reeher ran a time of 15.23.

Westerville, Ohio – During the Twilight Invitational at Otterbien University Jessica Cook (FR/Pomeroy, Ohio) had an outstanding race. Cook competed in the 1500-meter run, ending with a time of 4:46.36 giving her first place in this event. Cook also placed third in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.34.

​Other Notable Mentions:

​Women’s:​

​(OU) Brook Smith – 5000m/17:27.18/2nd

(OU) Shae Patty – High Jump/1.59m/2nd

​(OU) Dylan Haynes – Long Jump/4.29m/4th

Javelin/26.27m/4th​

Alexis Putnam – Discus/32.82m/2nd​

Niki Young – Shot Put/11.24m/3rd

Mens:

Seth Farmer – 5000m/15:16.91/1st

Hunter Ashton – High Jump/1.85m/4th

Cody Tolliver – Javelin/39.95m/3rd

Caleb Kennelly – Pole Vault/4.35m/4th

The Bears will be traveling to Williamsburg Kentucky for there conference meet at the University of the Cumberlands on Apriln 25th-27th.