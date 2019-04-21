Chillicothe, South Webster track meet results

Chillicothe Invitational

Wheelersburg

At the Chillicothe Invitational hosted by Chillicothe High School, the Wheelersburg Pirates had an excellent showing. Wheelersburg finished witht the second highest combined point total by school’s represented Thursday. At meet’s end, Wheelersburg’s girls’ team finished second with 100 points while the boys’ team finished third with 80 points.

The Pirates boys’ team claimed first place finishes in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash, both by junior Hunter Ruby. Ruby finished with a 11.67 second finish in the 100 meter and a 23.09 second finish in the 200 meter. Corey Maxie finished third in the 110 meter hurdles, Makya Matthews finished second in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash, Ethan Nunley and L.J. Payton joined Ruby and Matthews to finish third in the 4×100 meter relay, Nunley finished second in the 400 meter dash, and Andrew Clark finished fourth in the 3200 meter run.

In the girls’ competition, Wheelersburg’s Paige Emnett finished first in discus throw with a distance of 118-07 and in the shot put with a distance of 42-00.25. Lauren Jolly finished second in 100 meter hurdles and in the 300 meter hurdles and third in long jump, Libby Miller finished fourth in the 100 meter dash, Miller and Jolly were joined by Alyssa Dingus and Lani Irwin to finish second in the 4×200 meter relay and third in the 4×400 meter relay, Dingus finished third in the 400 meter dash, Kylan Darnell finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, Maddie Gill finished third in the high jump, and Karley Kouns finished third in shot put.

For full lists of names, times, events, as well as teams and where they placed, please visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/chillicothe/2019/Results.htm.

South Webster Invitational

On Saturday, six Scioto County high schools competed in the South Webster Invitation hosted by the Jeeps.

South Webster

South Webster had, interestingly enough, the best showing at Saturday’s meet in boys’ and girls’ competition. South Webster’s boys’ finished first with 133 points while the girls’ team finished tied for second with 86 points.

The boys’ team earned first place finishes in the 200 meter dash by Justin Stone with a time of 24.13 seconds, Josiah Edwards in the discus throw with a distance of 142-06 (a meet record) and in the shot put with a distance of 42-08.75. Brody Boggs finished third in 110 meter hurdles, Stone finished second in the 100 meter dash, Stone and Boggs were joined by Jesse Bramblett and Cayden Richmond to place second in the 4×200 meter relay and in the 4×100 meter relay, Mason Blizzard finished second in 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run, and Trae Zimmerman finished second in high jump.

The Jeeps girls’ team didn’t earn any first place finishes, but finished in the top three of numerous events, including: 1600 meter run, 4×100 relay, 800 meter run, 3200 meter run, and the 4×400 meter relay.

Minford

After narrowly being edged out by the Jeeps in boys’ competition, Minford finished with 131 points, good enough for second place, while the girls team finished in fifth place with 45 points.

Ty Wiget claimed a first place for Minford in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds, Slusher was joined by Luke Montavon, Joe Slusher, and Ethan Slusher to finish first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.46 seconds, and Montavon finished first in the long jump with a distance of 19-04.00. Minford also finished top three in the following events: 4×800 meter relay, 100 meter dash, 400 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 3200 meter run, 4×400 meter relay, high jump, and shot put.

Allison Wurts claimed a first place finish in long jump with a distance of 15-09.75 to lead the Falcons’ girls team. Minford also claimed top three finishes in 100 meter dash and the 4×100 meter relay.

Green

Green finished sixth overall in boys’ competition with 62 points while the Bobcats girls’ team finished tied for seventh with 34 points. Green’s Troy Otworth claimed a top finish for the Bobcats boys’ team Saturday in 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.55 seconds. Otworth also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles. Ethan Huffman finished first in high jump with a distance of 6-00.00, tying a meet record.

For the Bobcats girls’, Tori Ratliff finished first in 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.32. Ratliff also finished third in the 200 meter dash.

Portsmouth West

West took home seventh place in boys’ competition with 59 points and sixth in girls’ competition with 44 points.

Junior William Journey finished second in 110 meter hurdles behind Green’s Troy Otworth with a time of 17.58 seconds while also finished third in 300 meter hurdles. Journey was joined by Hunter Brown, Maverick Stone, and Tyler Caldwell to finish third in 4×100 meter relay while Ben Dubiel finished third in the 400 meter dash. Maverick Stone finished third in long jump with a distance of 18-03.50.

West’s team of Preslee Jenkins, Emma Nelson, Katelyn Journey, and Dani Vogler finished second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 2:08.52. Bogler also finished third in long jump with a distance of 13-11.-00.

Clay

Clay finished in eighth place in the boys’ competition with 18 points and tied for seventh in girls’ competition with 34 points.

Clay’s team of Lexie Francees, Brianna Bennett, Chasten Davism and Alex Musser finished third in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 13:49.40. Cameron Delotell finished fourth in 300 meter hurdles and Brianna Bennett finished fourth in the 800 meter run. Tabbi Whitt finished third in discus throw and fourth in shot put.

In boys’ competition, Clay’s Corvan Clark, Gavin Cayton, Dylan Collett, and Zach Swayne finished fourth in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:07.21.

For full lists of names, times, events, as well as teams and where they placed, please visit

http://www.baumspage.com/track/southwebster/2019/Results.htm.