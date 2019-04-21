Weekend Roundup

Baseball

Minford 5, South Webster 2 (4/19)

Minford improved to 15-1 in 2019 with a 5-2 home SOC II win over South Webster Friday night.

Ethan Lauder drove in a game high two runs on 1/3 hitting in Friday’s win. Lauder also pitched a complete game allowing eight hits. Elijah Vogelsong finished 2/3 with an RBI triple in the win while Nathan McCormick finished 1/3 with an RBI single.

For South Webster, Brice Robnett and Cam Carpenter each drive in a run. For the game, eight different Jeeps picked up a hit.

Oak Hill 7, West 3 (4/19)

West fell in SOC II play at home to Oak Hill Friday, 7-3.

Luke Howard picked up the lone RBI for the Senators in the loss while Cade Powell finished 2/3 at the plate.

Valley 15, Northwest 3 F5 (4/19)

Valley picked up an SOC II road win over Northwest Friday in five innings.

For the Indians, Jesse Jones and Breckon Williams each drove in two runs in the win. Jared Morrow, Jake Ashkettle, Andrew Andronis, and Kayden Mollette also each drove in a run Friday. On the mound for Valley was Dakota Wiley who threw 5.2 innings while allowing three hits, zero earned runs and striking out seven Northwest batters.

For Northwest, Ashton Hall picked up the Mohawks lone RBI Friday.

Green 7, Eastern 0 (4/19)

Green picked up an SOC I home win Friday night over Eastern to improve to 15-1 in 2019.

Tanner Kimbler was lights out for the Bobcats, on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, Kimbler allowed just four hits while striking out fifteen Eagles batters. At the plate, Kimbler finished 3/4 with a double, triple, and two RBI. Eli Webb and Levi Singleton each finished 3/4 and 2/3 respectively for Green.

“Tanner was dealing tonight,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “He’s 4-0 on the year with a 0.00 ERA. He’s been on top of his game all season.”

Minford 10, Ironton 2 (4/20)

In their second game in as many days, Minford picked up a win, this time of the non-league variety against Ironton on their home field.

Ethan Lauder finished 2/3 at the plate with three RBI while Reid Shultz finished 1/3 with three RBI. Brayden Davis picked up the other two Minford RBI Saturday while finishing 1/2 with two walks in the win.

Other scores: Johnson Central 12, Wheelersburg 2

Softball

Minford 10, South Webster 0 F6 (4/19)

Minford picked up an SOC II win Friday over South Webster in six innings, 10-0.

Madi Sifford finished a perfect 3/3 at the plate with a game high four RBI in the Falcons win.

Northwest 10, Valley 0 F5 (4/19)

Northwest picked up a 10-0 win over Valley Friday in five innings.

Lexi Throckmorton and Haidyn Wamsley combined to earn the win for Northwest, Throckmorton allowing just two hits in three innings of work while Wamsley allowed one hit in two innings of work.

Throckmorton also had a great day at the plate going 1/3 with three RBI. Wamsley finished 2/4 with a triple and an RBI while Addi Newman finished 2/2 with two RBI and three runs scored.

New Boston 11, East 0 F5 (4/19)

New Boston picked up an 11-0 win over East Friday in SOC I play.

Taylen Hickman took the mound for the Tigers and pitched a great game. In five innings, Hickman struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits and no walks.

At the plate, Lexus Oiler and Kenzie Whitley each drove in two runs for the Tigers. Whitley finished Friday’s game 3/3 at the plate. Sammy Oilier finished 1/1 with three walks and three runs scored in the win.

Clay 5, Vinton County 1 (4/20)

Clay tallied a total of 13 hits in their 5-1 win over Division II Vinton County Saturday in the Carol Vice Classic.

Elisa Collins and Jensen Warnock each drove in two RBI in the Panthers win Saturday while Megan Bazler picked up the other RBI. Warnock finished 3/4 at the plate while Collins finished 3/3. Warnock also picked up career hit number 180 in Saturday’s win.

On the mound, Hannah Oliver and Preslee Lutz combined to pitch all seven innings with a combined ten strikeouts and four hits.

Clay will prepare for a major SOC I battle on Monday when they host Notre Dame. The Titans won the first matchup between the two on April 11th.

Northwest 9, Georgetown 8 (4/20)

Northwest defeated Georgetown in game two of the Carol Vice Classic Saturday 9-8.

Laiken Rice hit a home run for Northwest, a two run shot in the bottom of the third. Rice finished 2/2 on the day with two RBI. Haley Hawes and Addi Newman each hit triples en route to their 1/4 with three RBI and 2/3 with three RBI days respectively. Haidyn Wamsley and Lexi Throckmorton each scored two runs for the Mohawks in the win.