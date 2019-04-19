Thursday roundup

Baseball

Valley 7, West 6

Valley defeated West in SOC II play Thursday 7-6 on the Senators home field.

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham took the mound for the Indians in the win, and did so strongly. Cunningham pitched all seven innings of the win allowing eight hits and zero runs while striking out ten batters. At the plate, Cunningham picked up a triple and a double while scoring three runs and finishing with one RBI. Jesse Jones drove in a team high three RBI for Valley in the win followed by Andrew Andronis and Blake Wood who each drove in a run.

For West, Cade Powell and Luke Bradford each drove in two RBI in the loss.

South Webster 9, East 0

South Webster picked up a non-league win over East, 9-0. Thursday’s win is the Jeeps second win over Division IV competition in three days following Tuesday’s home win over Ironton St. Joe.

Brice Robnett led the way for the Jeeps at the plate by going 3/4 with two RBI and finishing a home run short of the cycle (single, double, triple). Gabe Ruth finished 3/4 at the plate with an RBI, Jacob Ruth finished 1/3 with two RBI, Caleb Cunningham finished 1/3, Nick Smith finished 1/1, and Cam Carpenter finished 1/3 with an RBI.

On the mound for the Jeeps was Aidan Andrews who pitched a complete game one hit shutout with ten strikeouts and two walks.

Sully Paishon picked up the lone hit for the Tartans in defeat to the Jeeps Thursday.

Softball

South Webster 14, New Boston 4 F5

South Webster picked up a non-league win over New Boston Thursday, 14-4 in five innings on their home field.

At the plate, Gwen Messer, Mack Keller, and Bri Claxon each drove in two runs on a combined eight hits (three for Messer and Keller). Keller also drove in a home run, a two run shot in the bottom of the fourth. During that fourth frame, the Jeeps brought home ten runs which helped extend their lead over New Boston to ten.

For New Boston, seven different Tigers picked up a hit: one each for Brooklyn Hoskins, Morgan Rawlins, Lexus Oiler, Regan Helphinstine, Mariah Kitchen, and Ashley Stone and two for Sammy Oiler. Helphinstine drove in a team high two RBI in the loss for the Tigers.

Baseball, softball results