Tennis results

Wheelersburg 5, Portsmouth 0 (4/17)

Wheelersburg tennis improved to 13-1 with a 5-0 win over Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Savanna Spence (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Sheridan Sutherland (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Logan Davis (W) d. Aiden Donges (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles

Carson McCorkle, Rohit Kateria (W) d. Max Bocsh, Jerimia Brown (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling (W) d. Autumn Wright, Sydney Tackett (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

West 5, New Boston 0 (4/18)

West tennis picked up a win Thursday over New Boston, 5-0.

Singles

Matt Campbell (W) d. Jacob Hayes (NB) in straight sets (6-4, 6-0).

Joe Durant (W) d. Austin Bosselin (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Nick Dillow (W) d. Kage Truitt (NB) in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Doubles

Molly Taylor, Isaiah Norman (W) d. Brandy Pack, Sara Walton (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Eli Adkins, Levi Gleim (W) d. Morgan Braden, Aubrey Coulley (NB) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

