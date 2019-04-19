Tennis results

Wheelersburg 5, Portsmouth 0 (4/17)
Wheelersburg tennis improved to 13-1 with a 5-0 win over Portsmouth on Wednesday.
Singles
Drew Jackson (W) d. Savanna Spence (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
Mason Nolan (W) d. Sheridan Sutherland (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).
Logan Davis (W) d. Aiden Donges (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
Doubles
Carson McCorkle, Rohit Kateria (W) d. Max Bocsh, Jerimia Brown (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).
Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling (W) d. Autumn Wright, Sydney Tackett (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).
West 5, New Boston 0 (4/18)
West tennis picked up a win Thursday over New Boston, 5-0.
Singles
Matt Campbell (W) d. Jacob Hayes (NB) in straight sets (6-4, 6-0).
Joe Durant (W) d. Austin Bosselin (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).
Nick Dillow (W) d. Kage Truitt (NB) in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).
Doubles
Molly Taylor, Isaiah Norman (W) d. Brandy Pack, Sara Walton (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
Eli Adkins, Levi Gleim (W) d. Morgan Braden, Aubrey Coulley (NB) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).