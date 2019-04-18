Roundup: Wednesday baseball, softball results

Baseball

Minford 5, Waverly 2

Minford improved to 13-1 in 2019 with a 5-2 road win over Waverly. This win comes just three days after the Falcons knocked off Waverly on their home field with a walk off single by Matthew Risner in the bottom of the 13th inning.

In the win, Elijah Vogelsong took care of business on the mound allowing just four hits in his seven innings of work with zero earned runs credited to him.

At the plate, Darius Jordan, Reid Shultz, Luke Lindamood, and Chase Workman each drove in a run in the win.

West 19, Northwest 1 F5

West put up a fourteen run third inning in route to a 19-1 runaway SOC II win over Northwest.

Luke Howard led the Senators at the plate going 3/5 with a game high four RBI while Dylan Bradford finished a perfect 4/4 at the plate with three RBI. Garrett Hurd, Trevor Staggs, and Joey Cyrus also each finished with two RBI in the win.

At the mound, Garrett Hurd was excellent. The senior pitched all five innings allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out eleven Mohawks batters.

Oak Hill 7, Valley 6

Oak Hill knocked off Valley Wednesday in walk-of fashion with five runs scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jake Ashkettle and Andrew Andronis each drove in two runs for Valley on a combined three hits while senior Tanner Cunningham finished 3/4 with three runs scored at the plate.

Clay 5, Eastern 2

Clay improved to 13-1 as well in 2019 with a 5-2 road SOC I win over Eastern. Wednesday’s win is the tenth straight win for Clay.

Reece Whitley got the start on the mound and was efficient in three innings of work allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters. Shaden Malone came in for relief of Whitley in the fourth and finished the game from there allowing just two hits and striking out seven Eagles batters.

At the plate, junior Dakota Dodds drove in two a game high two runs on 2/3 hitting. Evan Woods, Whitley, and Tanner Richards also each drove in a run in the win.

“It was a big win for our program against a tough Eastern team with a great outing from Chance Adkins,” said Clay head coach Marc Cottle. “Shaden Malone came up big on the mound tonight. He came into the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth and got us out of the jam by only giving up one run, and from then he put up zeros. Also really proud of Evan and Dakota with some big hits tonight.”

Green 12, Symmes Valley 0 F5

Green extended their winning streak to 13 games Wednesday with a 12-0 win over Symmes Valley. With Wednesday’s win, Green improves to 13-1.

Bryce Ponn picked up the win on the mound allowing just two hits and striking out six batters in five innings of work.

Ponn also helped himself at the plate going 2/4 with a double and two RBI. Levi Singleton had a huge night at the plate going 3/4 with a double and three RBI while Tanner Kimbler finished 2/4 as well at the plate.

East 11, Western 7

East picked up an SOC I win in Latham Wednesday 11-7 over Western to improve to 4-10 on the season and 4-6 in conference play. Wednesday’s win marks four of their last five games the Tartans have picked up a win.

Tyler Winston delivered an ace performance on the mound for the East Wednesday pitching a complete game, allowing eight hits, and striking out ten Indian batters.

At the plate, Winston decided to help himself generate some offense by finished 2/3 with three runs scored, two RBI, two doubles, and five stolen basses. Levi Billings finished 2/4 at the plate in the win, Kyle Winston finished 1/3 with an RBI and three stolen bases, and Dylan Bailey finished 1/4 with a run scored and two RBI.

“Tyler really set the tone for tonight’s game,” said East head coach Matt Miller following the Tartans win Wednesday. “He threw the ball really well tonight finishing with 10K’s and set the tone at the plate and base paths. When he plays like that, we’re definitely a better team. Defensively, we still had a few mistakes that hurt us, but we were able to make plays when we needed to. Offensively, we took too many third strikes, but we hit the ball well. We ended up with nine hits, but we had five or six other balls that were hit hard but hit right at them. We’re getting better, winning four out of our last five, and I’m proud of the boys for continuing to work hard and get better to turn our season around. We will get back at it tomorrow and try to keep our momentum going.”

Other scores: Fairland 4, Portsmouth 1

Softball

Wheelersburg 10, South Webster 3

Wheelersburg picked up another SOC II win Wednesday, this time over South Webster 10-3.

Bella Williams led the Pirates efforts at the plate Wednesday by finished 2/3 with a game high three RBI and a run scored while Rylie Hughes finished 1/3 with a run scored and two RBI. Christen Risner, Sarah Claxon, Addi Collins, Mallory Bergan, and Alex Glockner each drove in a run in the Pirates win.

From the mound, Sydney Spence started things off by pitching two innings and giving up three runs and two hits. Sarah Claxon entered in the third inning sand proceeded to shut down the Jeeps lineup. Claxon pitched the final five innings while allowing just one hit, zero walks, and three strikeouts.

Emma Bailey drove in the lone two RBI for the Jeeps in Wednesday’s loss.

West 18, Valley 17 (4/17)

West picked up an SOC II win Tuesday over Valley, 18-17.

Emily Sissel led the Senators at the play going 1/2 with a game high four RBI. Morgan Rigsby, Dreama Sadler, and Jordan Hammond each drove in two runs in the Senators win Tuesday. For the game, West drew fifteen walks.

For Valley, Natalie Buckle and Spencer each drove in a team high three RBI while Whitt and Bell each drove in two runs a piece.

Northwest 9, West 4

Northwest picked up their second SOC II win of the season, a 9-4 win over West.

Northwest’s Alexia Throckmorton hit a two-run inside the park home run Wednesday against the Senators, driving in two runs in the win. Sara Smith and Jaclyn Burchett each drove in three and two runners respectively in Northwest’s win over West.

Laiken Rice took the mound for the Mohawks, pitching five innings and allowing five hits and zero earned runs.

For West, Lainey Ayers, Haivan Dillow, Nataya Richards, and Abbie Boland each drove in a run in the loss Wednesday.

Notre Dame 12, New Boston 0 F5

Notre Dame pitched a shutout Wednesday against New Boston to improve to 16-0 in the regular season.

On the mound, Isabel Cassidy was lights out. The sophomore pitched all five innings allowing just one hit and walking three batters.

At the plate, it was, guess who, Claire Dettwiller and Cassie Schaefer leading the way. Dettwiller and Schaefer each drove in three runs a piece on a combined four hits. In the top of the fifth inning, Schaefer hit her FOURTH home run in the Titans last three games. Chloi Haslip drove in two runs for the Titans on a triple in the top of the third. Ava Hassel finished 4/4 at the plate with an RBI while Madison Brown and Clara Hash also picked up an RBI apiece.

Clay 14, Eastern 2 F5

Clay picked up a league win over Eastern Wednesday, 14-2.

Hannah Oliver and Preslee Lutz combined to pitch five innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.

At the plate, seven different Panthers picked up an RBI. Shaelyn Vassar, Jensen Warnock, and Megan Bazler each drove in two RBI while Elisa Collins, Lila Brown, Ryanna Bobst, and Oliver each drove in one run. Brown also finished with a game high four stolen bases in the win.

Symmes Valley 5, Green 3

Green fell to Symmes Valley in a road trip to Willow Wood Wednesday night, 5-3.

Rachael Cline drove in two runs on 2/3 hitting for Green while Kerston Sparks drove in a run of her own.

East 17, Western 12

East’s bats came alive Wednesday afternoon in Latham as the Tartans took down SOC I foe Western, 17-12 to earn their first conference win of the season.

For the game, the Tartans tallied up eighteen hits and eleven walks which helped contribute them to crossing the plate 17 times.

Kaci Bell and Peyton Johnson each drove in two runs in the win while Hannah Ginn, Sierra Lyons, Ali Escamilla, Shayla Rosenaugle, and Grace Smith each drove in one run.

Other scores: Oak Hill 9, Valley 0