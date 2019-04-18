SSU softball sweeps KCU

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State softball topped Kentucky Christian at home on Wednesday; winning both games in the double header to move to 20-15 overall on the season.

Game One:

Score: SSU: 8, KCU: 0

Paige Oldham (FR/Shelbyville, Kentucky) led the Bears to victory in Game One has she threw a no-hitter through six innings of work with one strikeout.

The Bears made strides later in the game that led to the mercy rule being called. Marisa Brown (SR/Liberty Township, Ohio) went 3-4 in the game with three RBIs. Haley Rawlins (JR/South Point, Ohio) went 1-2 with two RBIs alongside Maureen Wolansky (SO/Cleveland, Ohio), Stacy Trenholm (SO/Lancaster, Ohio) and Oldham who all had an RBI each.

Game Two:

Score: SSU: 12, KCU: 11

McKenzie Whittaker (SR/McDermott, Ohio) received the start for the Bears in Game Two of Wednesday’s double header. Whittaker went 3.1 innings pitched on 9 earned runs allowed with two strikeouts. Paige Oldham went 3.2 innings pitched allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Like game one, the Bears’ bats showed up later in the game. Victoria Bevington (JR/London, Ohio) and Stacy Trenholm had the biggest bats of the game and of the day as Bevington went 4-4 with a solo home-run and Trenholm went 3-5 with 3 RBIs for the Bears. Other performances included Haley Rawlins going 3-4 with an RBI, Megan Shupert-Martin (SR/West Portsmouth, Ohio) going 2-4 with an RBI and Bailey Kemp (SO/Circleville, Ohio)’s pitch hit RBI. Trenholm’s grounder to second ultimately got the Bears the walk-off victory in the 7th inning to get the sweep on the day.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, April 20th against the University of Pikeville in a double header starting at 1:00 PM, ET at Portsmouth High School.