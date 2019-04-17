Roundup: Tuesday baseball, softball results

Baseball

Portsmouth West 20, Notre Dame 2

Portsmouth West picked up a non-league road win over Notre Dame Tuesday, 20-2.

Garrett Hurd hit a home run in the Senators win while finishing 2/5 at the plate with three RBI. Dylan Bradford finished 3/5 at the plate with a game high four RBI.

Bradford and Luke Howard both took the mound for the Senators combining for a three hitter in five innings of work while striking out nine batters.

Green 3, North Adams 1

Green picked up a non-league win over North Adams Tuesday at the VA in Chillicothe 3-1.

Bryce Ponn picked up a two RBI double that brought home Tayte Carver and Tanner Kimbler after the two seniors hit singles.

Carver picked up the win for the Bobcats on the mound going 6.0 IP with three strikeouts and five hits allowed. In the seventh, Tanner Kimbler entered and the game for Green and proceeded to pick up the save.

“That was a big two RBI double by Bryce in the first to give us momentum,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “It’s what he’s been doing all season. Can’t say enough about the pitching tonight. Tayte was on his came and Tanner came in and slammed the door. It was a great win against a quality opponent.”

East 13, Western 12

East rallied to win their rescheduled game with Western Tuesday to improve to 3-10 in the regular season and 3-6 in SOC I play.

Kyle Winston and Dylan Bailey took the mound for East: Winston finished with 4.2 IP, six strikeouts, nine hits, and seven earned runs while Bailey went 2.1 IP with two hits allowed and zero earned runs.

At the plate, Bailey, Winston, and Will Shope each drove in two runs in Tuesday’s win while Luke Bradley scored a run for the Tartans while Levi Billings drove in a run.

“We didn’t start off very well tonight,” said East head coach Matt Miller. “We misplayed a few balls and got ourselves down 6-0 after two innings, but the boys kept battling and we were able to come back. We didn’t have our best night hitting, but we started putting the ball in play and was forcing them to make the plays. Defensively, we got burnt a few times because we didn’t read the ball off the bat really well which hurt us early. We have to continue to get better defensively if we want to compete. I thought Kyle threw the ball better than his stats show and Dylan came in to get us out a jam and then get the win in relief. I’m proud of the boys for not giving up and then battling back to get the win.”

Softball

ND 11, Jackson 3

Notre Dame picked up a non-league road win Tuesday over Jackson, 11-3.

For the second day in a row, Cassie Schaefer had an outstanding game. The junior finished Tuesday’s game with two home runs and seven RBI while finishing 3/4 at the plate. This comes a day after Schaefer pitched a three hitter and hit a solo home run against New Boston.

Maddy Suter hit a solo home run as well in the win while Claire Dettwiller finished 2/4 with two RBI.

Clay 8, Portsmouth 2

Clay picked up a non-league home win over Portsmouth Tuesday, 8-2.

Hannah Oliver pitched the first five innings of Clay’s win striking out five batters with zero earned runs. Preslee Lutz came in in the sixth to close out the game and struck out three batters in each inning to seal the deal.

In the win, Hannah Oliver and Kat Cochran each drove in two runs while Megan Bazler finished 2/3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer hit two home runs and seven RBI in the Titans win over Jackson Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_4241.jpg Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer hit two home runs and seven RBI in the Titans win over Jackson Tuesday.

Schaefer dominant, West bats come alive