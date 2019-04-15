Portsmouth Invitational track results

PORTSMOUTH – On Friday, Portsmouth High School hosted the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational track meet which brought together four of Scioto County’s twelve high schools and fourteen total high schools from across Southern Ohio.

Portsmouth

It would be only fitting if that in their own meet, the Portsmouth Trojans showed just what they were capable of, and that’s exactly what they did.

In the boys’ competitions, the Trojans placed in outright first place out of fourteen teams by scoring 116 points.

They were able to do so by earning first place wins in the 4×200 meter relay, the 4×100 meter relay, the 400 meter dash, as well as top three finishes in the 4×800 meter relay, the 100 meter dash, the 1600 meter run, the 300 meter hurdles, the 3200 meter run, the 4×400 meter relay, high jump, and long jump.

Portsmouth’s team of Omarion Martin, Brian Carey-Knipp, Eugene Johnson, and Kaden Davis took home first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:34.90. Davis, Carey-Knipp, and Johnson were joined by Talyn Parker in the 4×100 meter relay to finish first with a time of 44.51 seconds. Johnson also finished first in the 400 meter dash to round out the gold medal day for the Trojans boys’ team by finished in 51.33 seconds.

In girls’ competition, the Trojans finished seventh with a total of 41 points. Megan Calvin finished third in high jump with a distance of 4-08.00 and Lauren Donges finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:07.55 to round out the Trojans top three finishes in Friday’s meet.

Wheelersburg

Wheelerburg’s boys’ and girls’ track teams had another strong showing in Friday’s Portsmouth Invitational, the girls’ team finishing first with 119.5 points and the boys’ team finished fourth with 60 points.

In Friday’s meet, the Pirates girls’ team racked up first place finishes in 100 meter hurdles, 4×200 meter relay, 4×100 meter relay, 400 meter dash, long jump, discus throw, and shot put as well as top three finishes in 100 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles, 4×400 meter relay, and shot put helped the Pirates score their meet high 119.5 points.

Paige Emnett continued her tear of last week. On Tuesday, the senior broke the Wheelersburg High School shot put record. On Friday, she racked up two more first place finishes: in shot put with a distance of 41-11.25 and in discus with a distance of 120-03.

Lauren Jolly racked up two first place finishes for the Pirates Friday: one in 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.30 seconds, as a member of the girls 4×100 team alongside fellow Pirates Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, and Allie Vallance with a time of 52.78 seconds, and in long jump with a distance of 15-07.75.

Alyssa Dingus finished first in the 400 meter dash for Wheelersburg with a time of 1:03.68 seconds, adding another first place finish to the Pirates resume. Dingus was joined by Deacon, Irwin, and Kylan Darnell in the 4×200 meter relay to bring home another win for the Pirates with a time of 1:53.72.

In boys’ competition, Hunter Ruby led the way for the Pirates, a theme most will notice over the course of this season. The lighting fast junior edged out the likes of Talyn Parker, Charlie Large of Ironton, and teammate Makya Matthews to finish first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.50 seconds. In the 200 meter dash, Ruby also took home the top spot with a time of 23.32 seconds, his second first place finish of the day. The Pirates claimed top three finishes in three more competitions Friday: the 4×200 meter relay, the 4×100 meter relay, and in the 200 meter dash.

Northwest

After a strong showing at the Minford Invitational a week ago, Northwest backed up their performance with another strong outing: a third place finish in the boys’ competition followed by a third place finish in the girls’ competition.

Sophomore Landen Smith claimed the Mohawks lone two first place finishes in boys’ competition at Friday’s meet, one in the 1600 meter run and another in the 3200 meter run. Smith finished the 1600 meter run in 4:27.77 while finishes the 3200 meter run in 10:09.58.

In Friday’s meet, the Mohawks claimed top three finishes in the following competitions when Smith wasn’t bringing home finishes in the top spot: 4×800 meter relay, 1600 meter run, 800 meter run, and long jump.

Just as Smith continued his strong pace, sophomore Haidyn Wamsley did the same in girls’ competition Friday. Wamsley earned the Mohawks only top finish in girls’ competition Friday with a 5-02.00 in high jump.

Northwest also earned a fourth place finish in 400 meter dash by Kloe Montgomery.

For full lists of names, times, events, as well as teams and where they placed, please visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/portsmouth/2019/2019%20Results.pdf

