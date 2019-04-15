Weekend tennis results

Clay 5, Unioto 0 (4/12)

Clay picked up a win Friday against Unioto to improve to 7-4 in 2019 with tournament play quickly approaching.

Singles

Gage Keller picked up a straight set victory for Clay (6-0, 6-0) while Tyler Hobbs and Chase Hudson did the same (6-2; 7-5 respectively).

Doubles

In doubles, Clay did not drop a single set point as they rolled past the Unioto Shermans. Clay’s teams of Sydney Barney and Maddison Nigh as well as their team of Ethan Jones and Hailey Arnett won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-0) to pick up the win.

Wheelersburg 5, Clay 0 (4/13)

Wheelersburg picked up another win in 2019 to improve to 10-1, this time over Clay 5-0. However, the Panthers gave the Pirates more trouble than many teams have so far as postseason play is quickly approaching.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Gage Keller (C) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Tyler Hobbs (C) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Logan Davis (W) d. Caden Cline (C) in three sets (6-4, 6-7, 6-0).

Doubles

Carson McCorkle, Rohit Katiera (W) d. Chase Hudson, Sarah Widdowson (C) in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 7-5).

Alex Thomas, Preslee Etterling (W) d. Sydney Barney, Maddie Night in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

Pirates, Panthers pick up wins