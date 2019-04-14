Weekend baseball, softball roundup

Baseball

Wheelersburg 2, Minford 0 (4/12)

Wheelersburg’s runs scored in the first and third inning were just enough to hand the Minford Falcons their first loss in the 2019 season.

Will Darling and Cole Ratcliff each drove in a run for the Pirates in their win while Connor Mullins finished 2/3 at the plate.

Jalen Miller pitched a complete game two hitter in the win while walking just one batter and striking out three Minford batters.

Brayden Davis and Luke Lindamood each picked up a hit in Minford’s loss while Elijah Vogelsong went the distance on the mound allowing just five hits and striking out five Wheelersburg batters.

Green 12, Western 0 F5 (4/12)

Green picked up another win Friday to extend their winning streak to nine in a road trip to Latham over the Western Indians, 12-0.

Bryce Ponn was exceptional on the mound and at the plate for the Bobcats. Ponn pitched a complete game only allowing four hits and striking out eight Indian batters. At the plate, Ponn hit one two-run home run while drawing walks in his two other plate appearances.

Tayte Carver finished 3/3 with a double and three RBI for Green while Eli Webb finished 2/3 with a double.

Green 12, South Gallia 0 / Green 31, South Gallia 5 (4/13)

The Bobcats (12-1) traveled to South Gallia Saturday afternoon and earned two victories by large margins.

On the day, Green pounded out 32 hits while drawing 19 walks and being hit by seven pitches. Leading the Bobcats’ offense was Mason Barber, who was 5-for-9 with five RBIs while Levi Singleton was 5-for-10. Trevor Darnell also helped out, going 4-for-8 with five RBIs while Tanner Kimbler and Tayte Carver each had four hits. Kimbler had four RBIs while Carver tallied six.

Eastern Brown 18, Northwest 3 / Eastern Brown 16, Northwest 11 (4/13)

In a non-league doubleheader against Eastern Brown, the Mohawks (1-13) dropped both contests.

In the first game, Northwest’s Billy Crabtree was 1-for-2 with an RBI while Ashton Hall was 1-for-3 with a run. Nathan Rivers and Braxton Marcum also picked up a hit each. In the latter contest, Waylon McGlone was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Robbie Leslie was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, Marcum was 3-for-5, Rivers was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Orville Tackett went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Final scores: Oak Hill 10, Northwest 0 (4/12); Waverly 8, South Webster 0 (4/12); Ironton 17, Portsmouth 8 (4/11)

Softball

Green 17, Western 4 (4/12)

Green picked up another SOC I win Friday with a 17-4 road win over Western.

Junior Rachael Cline led the Bobcats at the plate Friday going 4/4 with three RBI. Kerston Sparks and Kailyn Neal each hit a home run, Sparks’ a three run shot in the top of the fourth and Neal’s a solo shot in the top of the second. Neal finished with two RBI while Sparks finished with a game high four RBI. Cass Kellogg also drove in three runs in Green’s win Friday.

On the mound, Gracie Daniels and Camryn Pierson combined to pitch five innings with just three hits allowed and eight strikeouts.

Woodford County (Ky.) 10, Wheelersburg 6; Wheelersburg 12, John S. Battle (Va.) 8 (4/13)

Competing at the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland, Ky., Wheelersburg (11-2) split a twin bill with Woodford County and John. S. Battle.

Against Woodford County, the Pirates were led by Laney Eller, who was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs while Christen Risner went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Boo Sturgill also helped out, finishing 1-for-4 with a double and a run.

In the second game, a win over John S. Battle, Sturgill was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs while Rylie Hughes finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Addi Collins, however, had the biggest of games, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and five RBIs. Alex Glockner also pitched, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

Final scores: Oak Hill 8, Northwest 3 (4/12); Waverly 8, South Webster 0 (4/12)