Weekly tennis results

Wheelersburg 5, West 0 (4/5)

Wheelersburg defeated West 5-0 last Friday to pick up another win in SOC play.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Joel Durant (PW) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Carson McCorkle (W) d. Cole Tackett (PW) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Rohit Katiera (W) d. Nick Dillow (PW) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Doubles

Mason Nolan, Logan Davis (W) d. Molly Taylor, Isaiah Normal (PW) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Alex Thomas, Prelee Etterling (W) d. Eli Adkins, Bailee Wireman (PW) in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).

Waverly 4, Minford 1 (4/8)

Waverly defeated Minford 4-1 in boys’ tennis action Monday.

Singles

Brandon Nibert (W) d. Parker Jacobs (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Chase Downing (W) d. Sam Wiehle (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Ryan Dunn (W) d. Alex Cram (M) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Doubles

Zac Hammond, Josh Wiehle (M) d. Alex Workman, Logan Faul (W) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Waylon Lamerson, Devin Heppner (W) d. Adam Cordle, Andy Crank (M) in three sets (3-6, 7-5, 6-3).

Waverly 4, Wheelersburg 1 (4/9)

Wheelersburg suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday in a decision vs. the Waverly Tigers. The Pirates fall to 8-1 with Tuesday’s loss.

Singles

Brandon Nibert (Wa) d. Drew Jackson (Wh) in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

Chase Downing (Wa) d. Alex Thomas (Wh) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Ryan Dunn (Wa) d. Preslee Etterling (Wh) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Doubles

Mason Nolan, Logan Davis (Wh) d. Waylon Lamerson, Penn Morrison (Wa) due to illness withdrawal.

Alex Workman, Logan Fuel (Wa) d. Carson McCorkle, Rohit Katiera (Wh) in straight sets (7-5, 7-6 [7-5]).

Minford 3, West 2 (4/9)

Minford defeated West Tuesday, 3-2 on their home courts.

Singles

Josh Wiehle (M) d. Matt Campbell (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Zac Hammond (M) d. Joel Durant (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Gabe Kouns (W) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles

Molly Taylor, Isaiah Norman (W) d. Mason Yeagle, Noah Luther (M) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Bailee Wireman, Eli Adkins (W) d. Landon Burchett, Madeline Kvalfors (M) in straight sets (6-0, 1-0).

Clay 3, Ironton 2 (4/10)

Clay picked up a non-league win Wednesday over Ironton, 3-2.

Singles

Gage Keller (C) d. Aiden White (I) in three sets (6-1, 2-6, 6-1).

Todd Davidson (I) d. Sarah Widdowson (C) in straight sets (6-3, 6-2).

Ethan Bennett (I) d. Sydney Barney (C) in straight sets (7-5, 6-4).

Doubles

Caden Cline, Tyler Hobbs (C) d. Jordan Koerper, Elizabeth Gillespie (I) in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

Chase Hudson, Maddison Night (C) won the final doubles match over Ironton in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Wheelersburg 5, Notre Dame 0 (4/11 @ SSU)

Wheelersburg improved to 9-1 in 2019 with a 5-0 win over Notre Dame Thursday evening at Shawnee State University.

Singles

Drew Jackson (W) d. Alston Lin (ND) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Mason Nolan (W) d. Lauren Campbell (ND) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Tanner Preston (W) d. Molly Creech (ND) in three sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-2).

Doubles

Logan Davis, Alex Thomas (W) d. Joyce Zheng, Courtney Blau in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Carson McCorkle, Rohit Katiera (W) d. Devon Bowling, Abigial Veazey (ND) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Minford 4, Valley 1 (4/11)

Minford picked up an SOC II win over Valley Thursday, 4-1.

Singles

Parker Jacobs (M) d. Hutson Oyer (V) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Josh Wiehle (M) d. Nate Crabtree (V) in straight sets (6-0, 6-4).

Zac Hammond (M) d. Landon McBee (V) in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).

Doubles

Sam Wiehle, Adam Cordle (M) d. Kylee Baldridge, Jared Phillips (V) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Rylee Holbrooke, Nick Crabtree (V) d. Andy Crank, Alex Crum (M) in straight sets (7-6, 7-5).

Clay 5, East 0 (4/11)

The Clay Panthers defeated the East Tartans Thursday, 5-0.

Singles

Gage Keller (C) d. Ethan Howell (E) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Tylers Hobbs (C) d. Noah Stiltner (E) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Sydney Barney (C) won Thursday by forfeit.

Doubles

Chase Hudson, Sarah Widdowson (C) d. Andrew Pyles, Ethan Johnson (E) in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Ethan Jones, Haley Arnett (C) d. Kammy Paishon, Shay Newsome (E) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

