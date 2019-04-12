Roundup: Clay baseball, East softball get wins

Baseball

Clay 11, Notre Dame 0

Clay picked up their third win of the week Thursday night in an 11-0 decision over SOC I rival Notre Dame.

Reece Whitley earned the win over the Titans going 4.0 IP, striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit. Shaden Malone pitched the full top of the fifth inning and forced the Titans to go three up, three down to end the game.

Evan Woods, Clay Cottle, and Malone each drove in two runs for the Panthers in Thursday’s win on a combined four hits.

Ironton St. Joe 15, East 6

Despite picking up their two first two wins earlier this week over Notre Dame, the East Tartans fell to Ironton St. Joe 15-6.

Dylan Bailey and Tyler Winston combined to throw the full seven innings against the Flyers, allowing just ten hits and eight earned runs.

At the plate, Bailey finished 1/3 with two RBI while Winston finished 2/4 with two runs scored and a triple. Will Shope also finished 2/3 with two runs scored in Thursday’s loss.

“We didn’t come ready to play today,” said East head coach Matt Miller. “Defensively, we didn’t help our pitchers or ourselves with way too many errors. I didn’t think Dylan or Kyle threw the ball bad as there were not too many hard hits ball, we just didn’t make the plays. Offensively, we started slow and just never got going. We hit way too many in the air and took too many pitches to be successful. We have to do a better job fielding for our pitchers for us to be successful. We’ve got plenty of games left to get things turned around, we just need to work to make it happen.”

Other scores: Waverly 12, South Webster 1

Softball

East 12, Ironton St. Joe 8

East softball picked up their third win of the season on Thursday, defeating Ironton St. Joe 12-8.

Alli Escamilla led the Tartans at the plate in Thursday’s win by going 2/4 and driving in four RBI in those four plate appearances.

Also leading the way for East was S Lyons who finished 3/4 with one RBI, Sydnee O’Conner who finished 2/4 with two RBI, Felicia Smith who finished 3/4 with one RBI, K Bell who finished 1/4 with one RBI, and Grace Smith who finished 1/4 with one RBI.