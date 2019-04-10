Bobcats bats come alive vs. Western

FRANKLIN FURNACE – An eight run first inning, a fourteen run third inning, and a total of 24 hits helped lead the Green Bobcats softball team to a 28-3 SOC I win over the Western Indians Wednesday night. Those 28 runs scored by the Bobcats is a season high in 2019 for Scioto County’s twelve high schools.

“Our hitters were really disciplined tonight, that was the big thing for us,” said Green head coach Shane Jenkins. “We want them to be able to be used to different pitching styles and how to be disciplined to know when to go after pitches, or when to lay off a pitch. I think it shows not only the talent, but also the intelligence of our hitters.”

Have a day, Ava Jenkins. The sophomore daughter of the Bobcats head coach was spectacular Wednesday night both from the mound and from the plate.

In her four innings of work on the mound, Jenkins allowed just four hits and no earned runs while striking out six Indians batters. However, from the plate, Jenkins was even more electric. The leadoff hitter finished 5/6 at the plate with a season high seven RBI, including her first career home run, a three run shot in the bottom of the first inning.

“I just started running because I usually hit it off the fence,” said Jenkins following the Bobcats win Wednesday. “I was hoping to get a double out of it. When it happened, I felt a lot of relief that I had accomplished everything I had ever worked for. It was pretty special to have the whole team greet me at home plate. It felt great to have a group of people that I’m so close with be able to share it with me.”

“It’s always been her goal because she’s usually the smallest one on the team,” said Coach Jenkins. “So many times she’s hit it off the fence and been so close, I thought that one would be close too, but it kept carrying. For her, that’s a milestone she’s going to be proud of. As a coach and a dad, I’m happy for her.”

Jenkins wasn’t the only Bobcat with a standout day at the plate, however. Kailyn Neal finished 3/5 at the plate with four RBI, Charli Blevins finished 2/4 with three RBI, Kasey Kimbler finished 3/4 with three RBI, Rachael Cline finished 2/3 with three RBI, and Kerston Sparks finished 3/3 with four RBI and four runs scored.

With Wednesday’s win, Green improves to 7-7 overall with a 5-2 record in SOC I play, two feats that haven’t always been constants with the Green softball program. Yet, today they are and likely will continue to be for the foreseeable future with a young and talented lineup.

Both Jenkins’ know that they’ll need to keep working to contend with teams like Clay, Notre Dame, Symmes Valley, the proverbial SOC I powerhouses. But both feel as if their program is knocking on the door of accomplishing some great feats.

“We need to keep our heads in it,” said Ava Jenkins. “Be mentally prepared for every moment. Every pitch, every at bat, every out. We just need to be ready for everything.”

“We keep getting excited with what we’re doing now,” said Coach Jenkins. “Our seniors coming in and being able to lead with this young core of players. We’re happy with things moving forward, and we’re happy to be in the mix. That’s not something we’ve been a part of in the last few years, but this is what we’ve been building for. Just to be able to say this is Green’s record in the SOC right now, that’s pretty exciting for us.”

Green junior Rachael Cline drove in three runs in the Bobcats home SOC I win over Western. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_5424.jpg Green junior Rachael Cline drove in three runs in the Bobcats home SOC I win over Western. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Green senior Kerston Sparks swings at a pitch during the Bobcats home SOC I win over Western. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_5397.jpg Green senior Kerston Sparks swings at a pitch during the Bobcats home SOC I win over Western. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Green sophomore Ava Jenkins hit her first career home run Wednesday night in the Bobcats win over Western. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_5457.jpg Green sophomore Ava Jenkins hit her first career home run Wednesday night in the Bobcats win over Western. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Jenkins hits first career HR in Green win

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JaocbSmithPDT

