Track news and notes 4/9

- Wheelersburg senior Paige Emnett broke the the Wheelersburg shot put record Tuesday night at the Valley-hosted meet in Lucasville. The old record was 41 feet and 3 inches, Emnett threw 42 feet and 6 inches. Emnett is currently a University of Findlay signee, a Division II university in Findlay, Ohio.
- Green’s boys’ track team narrowly finished second behind West Union in the West Union Invitational with 95 points. The Bobcats girls’ track team finished 8th overall.
- Notre Dame’s boys’ track team finished sixth overall in the same meet while the Titans girls’ team finished ninth.
- Green’s Tori Ratliff placed first in 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.29 seconds.
- Notre Dame’s finished third in 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.16 seconds.
- Notre Dame’s Simon Harting and Fred Gillenwater finished in first and second place in the 400 meter dash with times of 54.86 and 56.28 seconds respectively.
- Green’s Baley Derifield and James Hallam finished second and third in the 800 meter run with times of 2:13.19 and 2:14.66 respectively.
- Green’s Troy Otworth finished first in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 17.77 and 46.20 respectively.
- Green’s team of Kaleb Lafollette, Baley Derifield, Lethan Poe, and Austin Summers finished second in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:00.00.
- Green’s Ethan Huffman finished first in high jump with a distance of 6-00.00 and second in long jump with a distance of 18-03.50.
- Green’s James Laber finished first in boys’ discus throw with a distance of 116-11 while Notre Dame’s Bryson Arnett finished fourth with a distance of 96-05.