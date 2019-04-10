ROUNDUP: Tuesday baseball, softball results

Baseball

Green 10, South Webster 0 F5

Green (8-1, 4-0 SOC I) picked up a non-league win Tuesday over South Webster (3-10, 3-4 SOC II), 10-0.

Senior Tanner Kimbler pitched a complete game on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing just two hits and giving up zero walks while striking out six Jeeps batters. From the plate, Kimbler was just as locked in. Kimbler finished 3/4 with a double and two RBI. Senior teammate and fellow Shawnee State signee Bryce Ponn had an excellent day at the plate by going 3/3 with a home run and a season high six RBI.

“Tanner really threw the ball well tonight,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “Bryce had a big night at the plate as well by driving in those six runs. His home run in the first really jump started our bats, he’s been swinging great all season.”

East 11, Notre Dame 10

The East Tartans (1-9, 1-6 SOC I) picked up their first win in 2019 Tuesday night with an SOC I win against the Notre Dame Titans (0-9, 0-6 SOC I).

Tyler Winston earns the win for the Tartans by throwing 6.0 IP, allowing three hits, four walks, three earned runs and eight runs all while striking out five Titans batters.

From the plate, East was led by Sully Paishon who finished 3/3 with two RBI. Winston had a big night at the plate as well as the mound by finished 2/3 with two RBI and two doubles.

For Notre Dame, Ethan Kammer led the Titans efforts a the plat by finished 1/4 with a run and three RBI.

“I thought we hit the ball well tonight ending with 12 hits,” said East head coach Matt Miller. “Sully hit the ball hard tonight and drove in a couple runs, Tyler had two doubles too which was huge. Offensively, we put the ball in play for the most part which is a good thing. I thought Tyler threw the ball the best he has all year. He was around the zone and if it wasn’t for miscues behind him, his pitch count wouldn’t have gone up and he would have gone longer. Defensively, we still have a long way to go. We’re hurting ourselves way too often and we have to learn to minimize our mistakes. We almost let them come back tonight because of it, we have to do a better job. The good news is that we were able to hold on and come out with a win tonight. Tomorrow we get right back at it and have to come ready to play because I know Notre Dame will be ready.”

Softball

Portsmouth 16, West 4 F5

Portsmouth (5-7, 2-0 OVC) picked up a non-league win over county rival West Tuesday, 16-4, their fifth win of the season.

The Trojans scored nine runs in the fourth inning to help bolster their double digit lead. Shaya Kidder, Taylor Mullins, and Kylee Montgomery all finished with two RBI apiece in the Trojans win over West.

For the Senators, Morgan Rigsby and Kaleigh Parr each picked up an RBI in the loss to Portsmouth.

South Webster 16, Green 5

South Webster picked up a non-league win Tuesday over Green, 16-5 in five innings.

Emma Bailey smacked two home runs over the fence in the Jeeps win Tuesday for a total of three RBI. Bri Smith joined the home run party by knocking out one herself as she finished 4/4 with two RBI. Kaylea McCleese finished 4/4 at the plate for the Jeeps with three RBI while Rease Hall also drove in three runs on her lone hit of the day, a double in the first inning.

Rachael Cline led the Bobcats at the plate in the loss by finished 1/2 with a team high two RBI.

Northwest 11, Piketon 1 F5

Northwest picked up their second win in 2019 Tuesday with a non-league win over Piketon, 11-1.

Senior captain Laiken Rice cranked a home run in the third inning to help pile on a six run third for the Mohawks. Addi Newman led the Mohawks at the plate with three RBI while finishing 2/3 in her three plate appearances. Sara Smith, Jaclyn Burchett, and Rice all drove in two runs for the Mohawks in the win.

Lexi Throckmorton picked up the win for Northwest by pitching 4.1 innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out five Redstreaks batters.

Green senior Bryce Ponn (left) cranked a home run and a season high six RBI in the Bobcats win over South Webster Tuesday while teammate Tanner Kimbler (right) drove in two runs while earning a win on the mound. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_4946-1.jpg Green senior Bryce Ponn (left) cranked a home run and a season high six RBI in the Bobcats win over South Webster Tuesday while teammate Tanner Kimbler (right) drove in two runs while earning a win on the mound. File photo