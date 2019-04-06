Green’s Carver tosses one-hit shutout in Bobcats win

FRANKLIN FURNACE – Green baseball program’s business like mentality is a main reason why they’ve won back to back SOC I titles, and it’s a big reason why the Bobcats are on a six game winning streak with a 7-1 record to start the 2019 season following their 11-0 win over conference rival Notre Dame Friday night.

“It’s always nice to get a conference win,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “Great atmosphere, good crowd for us.”

Senior pitcher Tayte Carver retired the first thirteen batters in Friday night’s five inning contest, but that might be an understatement for just how dominant Carver was in those 4 1/3 innings of work. By game’s end, Carver finished with ten strikeouts, one batter walked (Titans sophomore Caleb Nichols), and one hit allowed to third baseman Chris Schmidt with one out in the top of the fifth. In fact, Schmidt’s single was the only ball hit to an outfielder through the Titans opportunities at the plate Friday night.

“I knew I just had to keep pitching, keep throwing strike after strike,” said Carver following his one hit performance. “I’ve got a great defense, they really helped me out tonight.”

“Really happy for Tayte and how he pitched tonight,” said McDavid. “That’s the first time he’s pitched this year, he did a great job for us today.”

And if Caver’s pitching performance stood out, the Bobcats bats were just as impressive in their shutout win. Two runs scored in the bottom of the first, four scored in the bottom of the second, and five scored in the bottom of the third helped Green tally a total of eleven runs in their home conference win. Friday’s biggest performances at the plate came from two guys that have been red hot to start 2019: Bryce Ponn and Tanner Kimbler.

Ponn finished Friday 2/2 at the plate with a game high four RBI, three of which came off a three-RBI triple in the bottom of the second while Kimbler finished 2/2 with two RBI, each of which came in his final two plate appearances.

“We’ve been hitting the ball fairly well the last few games. We need to make sure we’re not wasting an inning, get started with our bats early.”

The best thing for Green to do moving forward to continue their hot streak according to McDavid and Carver? More of the same while keeping to their routines of what’s gotten them to this point of success thus far.

“We just stay positive,” said Carver. “We come out focused and ready to play our game.”

“We do what we do: we hit everyday except Sunday, before every game,” said McDavid “Keep working on the same things we’ve been working on. We’re trying to get them to go up the middle because they’re over swinging and getting outside the baseball. Individual stuff along with team stuff, we just got to keep going.”

Green and Notre Dame will prepare for game two of their season series on Monday in Portsmouth.

Green senior Tayte Carver allowed just one hit in the Bobcats 11-0 win over Notre Dame Friday night. Green senior Bryce Ponn stands beside head coach Danny McDavid after his bases clearing three RBI triple in the Bobcats win over Notre Dame Friday night.

Expand winning streak to six games

