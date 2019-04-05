Minford 3, Clay 2

Minford tennis picked up a win Thursday evening over the Clay Panthers, 3-2.

Singles

Gage Keller (C) d. Parker Jacobs (M) in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).

Josh Wiehle (M) d. Tyler Hobbs (C) in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Zac Hammond (M) d. Sarah Widdowson (C) in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

Doubles

Chase Hudson, Caden Cline (C) d. Zach Scott, Adam Cordle (M) in forfeit due to an injury by Minford.

Andy Crank, Sam Wiehle (M) d. Syd Barney, Maddie Nigh (C) in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Minford will travel to Waverly Monday for a matchup with the Tigers in hopes for adding another notch to their win column. Clay will travel to Wheelersburg Monday to try and knock off the unbeaten Pirates.