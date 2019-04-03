Minford tennis picks up two wins

Minford 5, New Boston 0 (4/1)

On Monday, the Minford Falcons picked up a 5-0 win over New Boston.

Singles

Parker Jacobs (M) d. Jacob Hayes (NB) in straight sets (6-3, 6-2).

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Austin Gosselen (NB) in straight sets (6-4, 6-0).

Adam Cordle (M) d. Morgan Brayden (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles

Zac Hammond, Josh Wiehle (M) d. Brandy Pack, Kage Truitt (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Andy Crank, Alex Crum (M) d. Haley Spriggs, Sarah Walton (NB) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Minford will go on to face Clay Thursday.

Minford 5, Portsmouth 0 (4/2)

On Tuesday, the Minford Falcons picked up a 5-0 win over Portsmouth.

Singles

Josh Wiehle (M) d. Luke Rodbell (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Parker Jacobs (M) d. Savannah Spence (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

Zac Hammond (M) d. Jairemiah Brown (P) in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles

Zach Scott, Sam Wiehle (M) d. Max Bonch, Sheridan Sutherland (P) in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

Adam Cordle, Andy Crank (M) d. Sam Finn, Sydney Tackett (P) in straight sets (6-1, 6-3).

Minford will go on to face Clay Thursday while Portsmouth will take on Clay Wednesday.

