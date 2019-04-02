Tennis results: April 1st

alley 2

Wheelersburg barely edged out SOC II rival Valley to improve to 6-0 in the 2019 season.

In singles, Drew Jackson defeated Jarrod Phillips in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give the Pirates a 1-0 advantage. Mason Nolan of Wheelersburg also won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) over Valley’s Kylee Baldridge to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. In the final singles match, Wheelersburg would clinch the match outright as Rohit Katiera defeated Valley’s Rylee Holbrook in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

Valley took both doubles matches in their favor Monday against the Pirates to give them their two points they would finish with. Nate Crabtree and Nick Crabtree defeated Wheelersburg’s Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) while Landon McBee and Hutson Oyer defeated Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Wheelersburg will next face Ironton on Wednesday while Valley prepares for West on Tuesday.

West 3, Notre Dame 2

Portsmouth West narrowly escaped defeat against the Notre Dame Titans Monday night at their match held at the SSU tennis courts.

In singles, Notre Dame’s Joyce Zheng defeated West’s Matt Campbell in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). West’s Joel Durant would go on to defeat ND’s Alston Lin in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) to even things up at 1-1. In the final singles match of the day, Notre Dame would retake the advantage at 2-1 as Courtney Blau defeated West’s Cole Tackett in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-3).

In doubles, West’s Molly Taylor and Isaiah Norman defeated Notre Dame’s Devon Bowling and Abigail Veasey to even things up at 2-2. In the final match, West would take home the win as Eli Adkins and Bailee Wireman defeated Notre Dame’s Payton Hart and Lauren Campbell in straight sets (7-5, 6-3).

West will move on to face Valley on Tuesday while Notre Dame will take on Valley Thursday.

