Pirates improve to 5-0

WHEELERSBURG – Wheelersburg tennis improved to 5-0 in the 2019 season with a 4-0 match victory over the Jackson Ironmen on Saturday.

In singles, Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson continued his stellar pace by defeating Mason Sheets in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Mason Nolan of Wheelersburg picked up a singles victory over Jackson’s Carson Strange in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). Wheelersburg’s Rohit Kateria also picked up a singles victory for the Pirates by defeating Jackon’s Garrett Turner in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

In doubles, Wheelersburg’s team of Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis defeated Raymond Armstrong and Joe Crabtree to pick up the Pirates fourth and final point of the day over Jackson in straight sets (7-5, 6-4). The final doubles match of the day between Wheelersburg’s Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling was not completed due to weather, however Jackson was leading in the first set 5-2 when the delay occurred.

The Pirates will try to improve to 6-0 in 2019 when they will face the Valley Indians Monday April 1st.

