ROUNDUP: Prep results 3/30

Baseball

Clay 11, Portsmouth 1

The Clay Panthers defeated the Portsmouth Trojans on Saturday in an inter-SOC battle, 11-1 in five innings.

Evan Woods and Clay Cottle each went 2/3 and 2/4 respectively at the plate, each driving in two runs apiece.

Reece Whitley pitched a complete game one hitter through five innings, giving up no runs while striking out six Trojans.

“We hit the ball well today with Evan, Clay, and Dakota leading the way,” said Panthers head coach Marc Cottle. “Reece was outstanding on the mound firing a one hitter. I was really proud of the boys for bouncing back the last two games after a tough loss on Thursday to a very good Paint Valley team.”

Clay will face South Webster on Tuesday while Portsmouth begins OVC play on Monday against Fairland.

Green 10, Chesapeake 1; Green 15, Chesapeake 1

In the first game of their double header, Green defeated Chesapeake 10-1.

Tanner Kimbler had outstanding performances at both the plate and on the mound. On the mound in game one, Kimbler struck out 16 Panthers while walking just one batter and giving up two hits. From the plate in the second game, Kimbler finished 3/4 at the plate with a double and a triple to go along with 5 RBI. Trevor Carver also had an excellent outing on the mound in the second game for Green.

Bryce Ponn and Caden Brammer also got things going for Green in game one by going 2/2 with a double and three RBI and 3/3 with 2 RBI respectively. In game two, it was Trevor Darnell and Eli Webb who excelled at the plate. Darnell finished 2/2 with two RBI while Webb finished 3/4 with three RBI.

“Tanner was strong today on the mound in the first game and with the bat in the second game,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “We went 4-1 through a tough part of our non-league schedule this week. We’re really looking forward to starting our league schedule next week and trying to defend our back to back SOC I championships.”

Green will host East on Monday to open SOC play.

Game 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

Green 1 2 0 0 0 8 0 10 11 1

Chesapeake 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 4

Game 2

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

Green 9 2 4 0 0 X X 15 13 0

Chesapeake 1 0 0 0 0 X X 1 3 2

Spring Valley (WV.) 6, Valley 5

The Valley Indians dropped their fourth game in 2019 Saturday against Spring Valley, 6-5.

Leading Valley at the plate was senior Tanner Cunningham who finished 2/4 with two doubles and two RBI while fellow senior Jared Morrow also finished 2/4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Valley continues their SOC II schedule on Monday with their opening game against SOC II rival Minford.

Fort Loramie 4, Wheelersburg 2

The Wheelersburg Pirates dropped their second game of the 2019 season in a loss to Fort Laramie, 4-2 at the VA in Chillicothe.

Wheelersburg begins their series with SOC II rival Portsmouth West on Monday.

Softball

Wheelersburg 7, University High School 6

For the second time in as many days, Wheelersburg defeated University High School 7-6 in the Cabell Midland Sluggerfest after Rylie Hughes’ walk off bunt scored a run to push the Pirates to victory.

Bella Williams had a huge day from the seven hole by going 3/3 at the plate with a game high three RBI while also scoring two runs herself.

Sydney Spence and Sarah Claxon split pitching duties, Spence going 3.2 IP with three earned runs and five hits allowed with five strikeouts while Claxon finished 3.1 IP two earned runs and just four hits allowed.

Wheelersburg will continue SOC II play Monday against Portsmouth West.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

University HS 0 0 1 3 1 0 1 6 9 2

Wheelersburg 0 1 0 0 2 2 2 7 6 2

Clay 5, Fairfield Union 4; Clay 8, Fairfield Union 7

In their double header games against Division II Fairfield Union, the Clay Panthers walked away with two huge victories 5-4 in the first game and 8-7 in the second.

Pitchers Hannah Oliver and Preslee Lutz were both excellent in their outings in the first game. Oliver went 5.1 IP with three strikeouts and two earned runs while Lutz went 1.2 IP with zero walks and zero earned runs allowed.

Megan Bazler, Jensen Warnock, Hannah Oliver, and Ryanna Bobst each picked up an RBI in the Panthers first win on the day.

In their second game, Bazler and Warnock continued up their hot pace by picking up two more RBI apiece while Bazler finished 2/3 at the plate.

Oliver and Lutz pitched once again in the second game for Clay, Lutz picking up the win by going 5 IP with two strikeouts and three earned runs while Oliver helped in relief with 2 IP and just two earned runs.

Clay will face New Boston on the Tigers home field on Monday to continue SOC I play.

Game 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

Fairfield U. 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 3 1

Clay 0 0 0 0 3 2 X 5 7 2

Game 2

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

Fairfield U. 1 0 3 0 1 2 0 7 13 3

Clay 2 5 1 0 0 0 X 8 11 2

Notre Dame 15, North Adams 0; Notre Dame 13, North Adams 3

The Notre Dame Titans continued on their tear to begin their season in sweeping their double header against North Adams by a total of 25 runs.

Cassie Schaefer had Cassie Schaefer-esque outing by pitching 4.2 IP in the opening game while allowing just one hit and striking out ten batters.

Claire Dettwiller drove in six RBI while going 4/4 at the plate while scoring two runs herself. Schaefer and Isabel Cassidy also finished 4/4 at the plate while driving in two runs apiece.

In game two, Madison Brown went the distance with 5.0 IP while allowing just three hits and two earned runs, striking out five opposing batters.

Cassidy capped off her second perfect hitting performance of the day going 4/4 again at the plate while driving in a game high three RBI. Baylee Webb finished the second game of the day by going 2/3 at the plate with one RBI while Claire Dettwiller drove in another three RBI when going 2/4 at the plate.

Notre Dame will continue conference play Monday as they host Symmes Valley.

Game 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

NA 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 1 0

ND 11 3 1 0 0 X X 15 22 0

Game 2

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

NA 0 1 2 0 0 X X 3 3 2

ND 3 1 1 3 5 X X 13 16 4

East 12, West Union 7; East 12, West Union 11

The East Tartans picked up their first wins of the season in a double header sweep of West Union Saturday by a combined six runs.

In game one, Felicia Smith came up big on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, Smith allowed six earned runs in 3.0 IP while striking out four batters. From the plate, Smith finished 3/3 at the plate with a game high four RBI to help push the Tartans out to a win.

Sydnee O’Connor had a big day at the plate in game two going 3/3 with a team high three RBI. Smith also drove in two runs in the Tartans second win Saturday.

East will face Green on Monday as they continue SOC I play.

Game 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

WU 3 0 3 0 1 X X 7 9 0

East 1 4 4 3 X X X 12 12 0

Game 2

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors

WU 2 3 4 0 0 0 2 11 13 1

East 2 0 0 3 3 0 4 12 15 0

