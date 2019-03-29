Eley signs with Alice Lloyd

PORTSMOUTH – Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky has an undergraduate enrollment of just 610 students. After signing her letter of intent Friday afternoon at her signing ceremony to join the Eagles on the court and in the classroom beginning the fall, Portsmouth senior Jasmine Eley will become one of 611 students attending Alice Lloyd.

“It’s exciting,” said Eley at her signing ceremony Friday afternoon. “It’s something I’ve worked my whole life for. I’m definitely ready for the next level and to be able to play there, really ready for the journey.”

Eley finished her senior season for the Trojans averaging 14.5 ppg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg, and 2.0 rpg in her first season playing under head coach Amy Hughes.

Alice Lloyd head coach John Mills is nothing short of ecstatic to be able to add a player of Eley’s caliber to his team for the 2019-20 season.

“It means a lot for our program,” Mills said. “She fits a big need that we have. We have a senior point guard in Courtney Vasquez and then our second point guard tore her ACL, so she’s going to be out until December, at least. Having a young lady like Jasmine who can come in to help out at that position is amazing. We’re excited to get her.”

Eley will always look fondly back on her time spent in the Trojan uniform and will keep a close watch on her teammates she’ll miss after graduation and new players who will join the team next season.

“We’re all really close, we’ve always been close. They’ll always be my family. I’m excited for their futures, and the future of the new players next season. I’ll still come and support them when I can.”

Upon graduation from Portsmouth and enrollment at Alice Lloyd, Eley says she plans on majoring in criminal justice.

Having such a big turnout at her signing surprised Eley, but she is ever grateful for them being there through every step of the recruiting and signing process.

“It was a great turnout, I didn’t really expect this many people to be here. It’s great to know that I have a lot of friends and family here to support me through everything.”

Portsmouth senior Jasmine Eley signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Alice Lloyd College Friday afternoon during her signing ceremony. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_IMG_3971.jpg Portsmouth senior Jasmine Eley signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Alice Lloyd College Friday afternoon during her signing ceremony. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

