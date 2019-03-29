Blevins to join Red Storm

SOUTH WEBSTER – “The Jeep Freak,” as he’s so promptly been called by those who compare his athleticism and playing style to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shiloah Blevins signed his letter of intent to enroll and play collegiate basketball at the University of Rio Grande at a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at South Webster High School.

“I feel like it’s a great achievement to be able to do this,” said Blevins surrounded by friends and family at his signing ceremony. “I didn’t start playing until late my sixth grade year. So to be able to play college basketball for me is like a dream.”

During his time in a Jeep uniform, South Webster was three time sectional champs with making district finals appearances in 2017 and 2018 and a district semifinals appearance in his senior season. In his senior season, Blevins averaged 19.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 3.0 bpg and was named the District 14 coaches’ district player of the year.

“It’s been a great time playing with these guys for the past couple of years,” said Blevins. “We put a lot of time and work in, did things that no one expected us to do. I want to thank Zack Keller for pushing me every day in practice, my coaches for always believing me and pushing me every step of the way.”

Upon enrolling at Rio Grande, Blevins plans on majoring in nursing.

Without his friends and family supporting him every step of the way, Blevins says he’s not sure if he’d be in the position, he’s in today.

“It’s great to have them here, to see how much they care about me, as a person and a player. Their support means everything to me, and I’m hoping everyone will be able to come and watch me at Rio next year.”

South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins signed his letter of intent to enroll and play collegiate basketball at the Univeristy of Rio Grange Friday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_IMG_3957.jpg South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins signed his letter of intent to enroll and play collegiate basketball at the Univeristy of Rio Grange Friday afternoon. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

