Tennis scores 3/28

Wheelersburg 5, Portsmouth 0

Wheelersburg tennis improved to 4-0 Thursday evening following their 5-0 victory over Portsmouth.

In singles, Drew Jackson defeated Luke Rodbell in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give the Pirates their first point. Mason Nolan continued that trend by defeating Savanna Spence in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) to put the Pirates up 2-0. In the final singles match, Rohit Kateria defeated Jairemiah Brown in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) for a clean sweep in the singles competition in favor of Wheelersburg.

In doubles, Wheelersburg’s team of Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis defeated Sheridan Sutherland and Sam Finn in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give the Pirates their first of two doubles wins on the evening. Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling sealed the deal in favor of the Pirates by defeating Portsmouth’s Ella Gullet and Sydney Tackett in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give the Pirates the 5-0 win over the Trojans.

Wheelersburg will travel to Jackson on Saturday to face the Ironmen while Portsmouth will face Minford on Tuesday.

West 4, East 1

The Portsmouth West Senators claimed a win over East on Thursday, defeating the Tartans 4-1.

In singles, Matt Campbell of West defeated East’s Noah Stiltner in straight sets (6-2, 6-0) to give West the 1-0 lead. Joel Durant of West continued that pace by defeating East’s Ethan Howell in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) to give the Senators the 2-0 advantage. East would get a win in the third singles match when Ethan Johnson defeated West’s Cole Tackett in straight sets (9-7, 7-5) to earn the win.

In doubles, West would continue their pace when Isaiah Norman and Molly Taylor defeated East’s Marissa Fulk and Andrew Pyles in straight sets (6-3, 6-1). In the final doubles match, West’s Eli Adkins and Bailee Wireman defeated Kamryn Paish and Kirstin Loper in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give West the match win over East, 4-1.

West will face Notre Dame on Monday to try and pickup back to back wins in 2019.

