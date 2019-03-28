Tennis results Wednesday Mar. 27th

PORTSMOUTH – Six of Scioto County’s tennis teams took to the court Wednesday to decide who would add a notch in their win column during the first week of the season.

Wheelersburg 5, East 0

In singles, Wheelersburg senior Drew Jackson took care of business once again on Wednesday, defeating East’s Ethan Howell in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Mason Nolan of Wheelersburg also picked up a point for the Pirates by defeating Noah Stiltner of East in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Rohit Kateria of Wheelersburg picked up his second varsity win of the season on Wednesday by defeating East’s Ethan Johnson in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

In doubles, Wheelersburg’s Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis defeated East’s Marissa Fal and Andrew Pyles in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). To end Wednesday’s match, Wheelersburg’s Gavin Rase and Zac Mays picked up their first varisty win as a team by defeated East’s Shaw Newsome and Devin Schaefer in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

Wheelersburg improves to 3-0 on the season and will face Portsmouth on Thursday to try and earn their fourth win on the year.

Valley 3, Minford 2

The Valley Indians defeated the Minford Falcons Wednesday night in the two’s match held at Minford, 3-2.

In singles, Minford’s Parker Jacobs took the first point for the Falcons by defeating Hutson Oyer in straight sets. (6-0, 6-0). Valley’s Nate Crabtree picked up a win for the Indians in singles by defeating Sam Wiehle in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). In the final singles match, the deciding factor in Wednesday’s score, Valley’s Landon McBee defeated Minford’s Alex Crum in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) to give the Indians a 2-1 advantage.

In doubles, Minford’s team of Zac Hammond and Josh Wiehle defeated Valley’s Jared Phillips and Kyle Baldridge in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). However, Valley’s Nick Crabtree and Rylee Holbrooke defeated Minford’s Andy Crank and Adam Cordle in three sets (6-3, 0-6, 6-3) to give Valley the 3-2 win.

Notre Dame 3, Portsmouth 2

The Notre Dame Titans defeated the Portsmouth Trojans 3-2 in their tennis match held at Portsmouth High School Wednesday evening.

In singles, Portsmouth’s Luke Rodbell defeated Notre Dame’s Joyce Zheng in three sets (6-4, 6-6, 10-4) in what would be a theme for the day. Notre Dame’s Alston Lin defeated Portsmouth’s Savanna Spence in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) tying the match at 1-1. Portsmouth’s Jairemiah Brown gave the Trojans a 2-1 lead with his defeat of Notre Dame’s Lauren Campbell in three sets (6-7, 3-6, 6-3).

In doubles, Notre Dame would win back to back games to go home with the 3-2 win over the Trojans. ND’s Devon Bowling and Abigail Veerey defeated Portsmouth’s Sheridan Sutherland and Autumn Wright in three sets (6-4, 5-7, 7-5). In the final match of the day, ND’s Courtney Blau and Payton Hart defeated Portsmouth’s Ella Gullett and Sydney Tackett in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_tennis-ball-2.jpg