SSU softball sweeps Ohio Christian

Circleville, Ohio – Shawnee State softballs moves to 15-3 on the season as the Bears sweep their double-header against Ohio Christian University.

Game One:

Score: SSU: 5, OCU: 4

McKenzie Whittaker (SR/McDermott, Ohio) took the circle in game one of the double-header for the Bears. Whittaker pitched six innings allowing four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Offensively, the Bears scored the bulk of their runs in the first inning. Marisa Brown (SR/Liberty Township, Ohio) had the big hit as she singled to left field and due to an error, scored two in the process. Victoria Bevington (JR/London, Ohio)’s double then scored Brown from second base. Bevington would then score the Bears final run in the inning due to another error. In the top of the fourth, Shawnee State would score their go ahead run as Mo Wolansky’s grounder would score Megan Shupert-Martin (SR/West Portsmouth, Ohio) to ensure the win for the Bears in game one.

Game Two:

Score: SSU: 11, OCU: 2

Paige Oldham (FR/Shelbyville, Kentucky) got the nod in game two for the Bears as they looked to collect the sweep. Oldham pitched the complete game allowing only two runs on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Shawnee State went onto score eleven runs in an offensive explosion. In the second, Gracie Keplinger (FR/Georgetown, Ohio) doubled and then scored off Mackenzie Riley (SR/Proctorville, Ohio)’s single. Riley scored off an Aleeya Adkins (FR/South Shore, Kentucky) double to deep center field. In the third, a bases loaded situation led to a Keplinger single to center scoring Maureen Wolansky (SO/Cleveland, Ohio) and Stacy Trenholm (SO/Lancaster, Ohio). Marisa Brown and Keplinger would later score off an error and groundout. In the sixth, Brown singled to deep center scoring Ashtyn Saunders (JR/Lancaster, Ohio). The seventh inning put the game out of reach as the Bears scored four more runs to ensure their victory and sweep over Ohio Christian University.

The Shawnee State Bears will return home on Monday, April 1st, against Campbellsville University. The Bears will play in Greenup County, KY at Greenup County High School for a double header starting at 2:00 PM, ET.