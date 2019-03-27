Edwards signs with Rio Grande

SOUTH WEBSTER – At his signing ceremony Tuesday morning, South Webster senior Josiah Edwards put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to enroll at the University of Rio Grande this fall with plans to join Red Storm’s track team next spring.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Edwards surrounded by friends and family members Tuesday morning. “I’ve always wanted to be a college athlete, but never really thought it was possible until today. I’m really grateful and blessed to have had great coaches and family who have supported me and have given me every opportunity for this to happen.”

When asked what stood out about Rio Grande that made it his choice, Edwards went on to say it how similar the atmosphere there was to that at South Webster.

“The coaches are really cool, and I definitely feel like they’re going to be able to help me achieve my goals in college. The environment there just feels very family oriented, a lot like it is here at South Webster.”

Upon graduation from South Webster this spring, Edwards says he plans on studying Elementary Education as his major.

As a member of various sports during his high school years, Edwards says the memories he’s made being a Jeep are those that will last a lifetime.

“The memories that I had with soccer, track, and basketball are unforgettable. Sports allow you to make life ling friends, as well as teach you so many life lessons. I’m grateful to have had so many positive influences throughout my high school career here.”

But, before graduation this May, Edwards has some unfinished business to take care of as a part of his Jeeps track team this Spring.

“My first goal is to break the discus record at South Webster,” said Edwards. “Last year, I made it to regionals and this year I’d like to surpass that and make it to state. I’d also love to help my track team win SOC this year.”

South Webster senior Josiah Edwards signed his letter of intent to join the University of Rio Grande’s track team next spring at his signing ceremony Tuesday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_thumbnail_file-32.jpg South Webster senior Josiah Edwards signed his letter of intent to join the University of Rio Grande’s track team next spring at his signing ceremony Tuesday morning. Submitted Photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

