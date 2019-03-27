Pirates improve to 2-0 with Minford win

WHEELERSBURG – It was the singles portion of Tuesday night’s tennis match that helped propel the Wheelersburg Pirates to their 3-2 match victory over Minford on their home courts.

In singles, Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson defeated Minford’s Parker Jacobs in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to give the Pirates the early advantage. Wheelersburg’s Mason Nolan’s defeat of Minford’s Zach Scott in singles in three sets (6-0, 3-6, 6-0) helped give the Pirates the 2-0 match advantage. Wheelersburg’s Rohit Kateria won his first ever varsity singles match Tuesday night over Minford’s Sam Wiehle in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to give the Pirates the win in Tuesday’s match.

In doubles, Minford excelled against the Pirates to pick up their two match points of the day. Minford’s team of Zac Hammond and Josh Wiehle defeated Wheelersburg’s Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis in straight sets (6-4, 6-0) to give the Falcons their first points of the match. Minford’s Andy Crank and Adam Cordle finished Tuesday’s match by defeating Wheelersburg’s Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) to give the Falcons their second match point of the day.

Wheelersburg improves to 2-0 on the season with Tuesday’s win while Minford falls to 0-1.

The Pirates will face Portsmouth on Thursday with a chance to improve to 3-0 in 2019 while Minford will face Valley on Wednesday with a chance to pick up their first win of the year.

