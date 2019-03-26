Jeeps take down Tartans

SOUTH WEBSTER – After Monday’s 20-3 five inning win over the East Tartans, the South Webster Jeeps softball team improved to 2-1 on the 2019 season while the Tartans fell to 0-1 after their season opener.

Things started off early when in the bottom of the first inning, the Jeeps had five runners cross home plate to take an early 5-0 lead. In the top of the second, East would counter with three runs of their own, two of which came off the bat of Sydnee O’Conner on a home run hit to center field, to bring their deficit to just two runs at 5-3.

In their final three innings of play, the Jeeps would touch home plate 15 more times to bring their total to 20 runs before game’s end Monday night.

Leading the Jeeps at the plate was Mack Keller who finished 1/2 with two walks drawn and 3 RBI, as well as Emma Bailey who finished 2/3 at the plate with 3 RBI. Once Keller and Bailey got on base, they were far from finished. The pair also each finished Monday night’s game with 3 steals a piece, a team high.

From the mound, Gwen Messer was extremely effective in her second start of the season. The sophomore Jeeps’ ace pitched four innings, allowed just three hits and three earned runs, and walked three batters while striking out ten.

South Webster is back in action Wednesday when they will face West while East is back in action Wednesday when they will face Symmes Valley.

Team | 1 2 3 4 5 | Runs | Hits | Errors

East | 0 3 0 0 0 | 3 | 3 | 1

South Webster | 5 4 8 3 X | 20 | 9 | 1

PDT Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

