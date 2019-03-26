SSU to host Spring Bear Run

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State University will be hosting its annual Spring Bear Run on Saturday, April 27 starting at 9 a.m.

Registration is now open and free to all SSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, Golden Bears, and all racers under the age of 18, if participants register before March 15. Registration fee is $10 for all other racers until March 15.

Fees will then go up to $5 for SSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, Golden Bears, and racers under the age of 18 starting March 16 through April 19. Registration fees go up to $15 for all other racers.

Then late registration will begin April 20-26 and fees are $10 for SSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, Golden Bears, and racers under the age of 18. Fees will be $20 for the general public.

There will be no race day registration available at this year’s Spring Bear Run. Racers must register prior to April 27.

T-shirts are available for purchase – $10 for sizes S-Xl and $11 for sizes XXL-XXXL.

To register for the Spring Bear Run, please go online at www.shawnee.edu/bear-run.

For more information about the race, please contact Bear Run Coordinator Kara Stump at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu or at 740.351.3081.