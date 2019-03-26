Lindamood signs with WVU Tech

MINFORD – Minford senior Luke Lindamood made his plans official at his signing ceremony Monday afternoon: to enroll and play collegiate baseball at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) in Beckley, West Virginia following his graduation from Minford this spring.

“It means a lot to me to be able to play college baseball,” said Lindamood. “I’ve always had that dream and the ambition to do that. So to be able to sign now and get it out of the way before the season starts, it really means a lot to have this opportunity.”

Lindamood has starred behind the plate from his catcher’s position for the Falcons during his time in the red and white, helping Minford get their first outright conference championship in baseball in 50 years and first regional title in school history, while also playing under head football coach Jesse Ruby on the gridiron.

When it came time to decide on where he would spend his next four years, Lindamood said it was the winning tradition at WVU Tech and academic factors that ultimately steered him towards playing for the Golden Bears next spring.

“I like the winning tradition they have there, and they have a great engineering program which is what I’ll be majoring in. Those two things really helped put me over the edge and decide to go there.”

“We’re excited to have him,” said WVU Tech head baseball coach Lawrence Nesselrodt when speaking on what Lindamood will add to his roster next season. “We know that he’s a winning kid, on and off the field. Academically, socially, and especially athletically. The key to any team is being strong behind the plate, and he’s a guy that will have an opportunity to step in and help us immediately.”

But before Lindamood joins the Golden Bears next season, he still has some unfinished business he’d like to take care off before taking off the Falcon jersey for a final time.

“We had goals last year, and we were able to achieve all of them,” said Lindamood. “We wanted to win the SOC, we did that. We wanted to win sectionals district, and regionals, and we did all of that. Fell short at state, but we’re looking at coming back strong this year and hopefully making it to that point again.”

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

