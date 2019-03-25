Oliver to join SSU softball

PORTSMOUTH – At her signing ceremony Monday afternoon, Clay senior Hannah Oliver signed her letter of intent to attend and play collegiate softball at Shawnee State University.

“It’s very exciting,” said Oliver when surrounded by friends, family members, and teammates at her signing. “It’s something we’ve worked really hard for, to be able to do this is something i’ve wanted for a very long time.”

Of course, Shawnee State’s proximity to home was a big factor for Oliver when making her decision, but there were other factors that went along with the ability to play in front of friends and family on a consistent basis.

“My mom went to Shawnee, and she really enjoyed it and we’ve always talked about how it’s a great school. The distance from home is definitely part of it, I wanted to be able to spend my first few years after high school close to home and not have to travel far away.”

Upon enrolling at SSU, Oliver plans on majoring in Chemistry before enrolling in pharmacy school after she receives her undergraduate degree.

As one of eight seniors and being a key component of one of the most stories softball programs in the state of Ohio, Oliver hopes to make another deep postseason run in her Panther uniform before graduation this May.

“I really want to go to state,” said Oliver. “I really think we can if we put in the time. Our girls are so talented, every single one of them. I think if we all work together and work hard, it’s definitely achievable.”

Being surrounded by friends, family members, and teammates at her signing is something Oliver will never forget after her senior season and as she transitions into the next phase of her playing career.

“It’s really nice,” said Oliver. “Our team is pretty close. With last year and this year, it’s great to see how well we’ve come together. To have my friends and family here to support me means everything, I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for them.”

