Pirates tennis improves to 1-0

WHEELERSBURG – In their opening match of the season on Saturday, the Wheelersburg boys’ tennis team defeated Hillsboro 4-1 to improve to 1-0 on the young season.

In singles competition, senior Drew Jackson held a straight set victory over Hillsboro’s Andrew Gunderman (6-0, 6-0). Wheelersburg’s Mason Nolan defeated Hillsboro’s Tyler Snapp in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the match. In their third singles match of the day, Wheelersburg’s Tanner Preston walked away victorious after a forfeit from Hillsboro.

In doubles competition at Saturday’s match, Wheelersburg’s team of Carson McCorkle and Logan Davis defeated Hillsboro’s Ethan Snapp and Austin Pendell in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to improve to 4-0 on the day. However, Hillsboro would get a win in the last doubles match of the day as Creed Mullenix and Gab Adkins defeated Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling in three sets (4-6, 6-2, 4-6).

Wheelersburg will compete in their next tennis match on Tuesday at home vs. Minford to try and improve to 2-1 or 3-0 in 2019 after their match Monday with East.

