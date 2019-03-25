Holden named to BACF game

The 18th Annual Battle against Cystic Fibrosis Basketball Classic will be Friday, March 29 at Parkersburg South High School. In an Ohio vs. West Virginia format, the girl’s contest will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys follow at 7:30 p.m. The boys slam dunk competition, and the 3-point shootout will take place at halftime of the girl’s game, and the girl’s3-point shootout will be halftime of the boy’s game. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The West Virginia Boys will be led by Parkersburg South Head Coach Mike Fallon and team captain Cade Ullman. The Parkersburg Catholic guard posted a 25 ppg. scoring average, leading his team to a Runner-Up finish in the WV Class A State Tournament. Ullman was selected as the first-team Team Captain of the AP Class A All-State Team.

Joining Ullman on the West Virginia roster is: Bunky Brown (George Washington, 6’-1” G); Trevor Carder (Calhoun Co., 6’-2” G); Jake Dennis (Parkersburg South, 5’-10” G); Seth Fallon (Parkersburg South, 6’-3” G); Tanner Lett (Doddridge Co., 6’-2” G); Jacob McKnight (Parkersburg, 6’-3” F); Isaak Mooney (St. Marys, 6’-1” G); Brayden Mooney (Parkersburg South, 6’-0” F); Joe Muto (Hurricane, 6’-4” F); Kionte Peacock (Parkersburg, 6’-2” G); Griffin Phillips (Tyler Consolidated, 6’-1” G); Isaac Putnam (Ripley, 6’-4” F); Dylan Shaver (Parkersburg, 6’-1” PG); Nick Westhaver (Ravenswood, 6’-5” C).

The Ohio Boys will be led by Logan Hocking’s Chris Rider and team captain Tanner Holden. Holden, a 6’-6” forward from Wheelersburg, led South-East Ohio with a 27.1 ppg scoring average and was named the Southern Ohio Conference II Player of the Year. In leading his 26-1 Pirates to the Regional Finals, Holden was named to the All-Ohio First Team. Next year he will play basketball for Wright State.

Joining Holden on the Ohio roster is: Caleb Bell (Logan, 6’-2” G); Coby Bell (Logan, 6’-3” G); Davis Black (Meadowbrook, 6’-5” F); Eli Chubb (Athens, 6’-3” G); Cooper Donaldson (Jackson, 6‘-3” G); Justin Hynes (Athens, 6’-3” F); Clark Jennings (Caldwell, 5’-11” G); Boone Jones (Shenandoah, 6’-2” F); Clay Miller (Warren, 6’-4” F); Luke Nelson (Fort Frye, 5’-9” G); Noah Nichols (Warren, 6’-0” G); Austin Witucky (Marietta, 6’-1” F).

The West Virginia Girls will be led by Sissonville Head Coach Rich Skeen and team captain Shay-Lee Kirby of Parkersburg High. Kirby became 2-time defending state champion Parkersburg’s all-time leading scorer, finishing the season with a 19.1 ppg scoring average. In addition to All-State honors, she was the MSAC Player of the Year. Kirby will play for basketball for Austin Peay University in Tennessee next year.

Joining Kirby on the West Virginia Girls roster is: Laila Arthur (Sissonville, 5’-10” G); Marleigh Bays (Sissonville, 5’-10” C); Taiven Clark (Parkersburg, 5’-7” G); Addie Furr (St. Marys, 5’-5” G); Sierra Hays (Parkersburg South, 5’-8” G); Kenzie Johnson (Parkersburg South, 5’-6” PG); Josie Jones (Tyler Consolidated, 5’-7” G); Peyton Kocher (Tyler Consolidated, 5’-6” G); Breanna Lowe (Williamstown, 5’-11” C); Hannah Loy (Paden City, 5’-7” G); Jenna Pridemore (Williamstown, 5’-11” F); Lindsey Ullman (Sissonville, 5’-6” G).

Hannibal River Head Coach Rick Isaly and team captain Lauren Flannery will lead the Ohio Girls. Flannery, a two-time Eastern District Player of the Year, was voted First Team All-Ohio and was a finalist for the state-wide Ms. Ohio award. She totaled 1,724 career points. Next season, Flannery will play for Lake Erie College.

Joining Flannery on the Ohio Girls roster is: Rachel Adams (Waterford, 5’-6” G); Candace Caldwell (River, 5’-8” F); Tia Jarvis (Marietta, 5’-7” G); Emily Kern (Waterford, 5’-6” F); Allie Marshall (Fairland, 6’-0” G); Brooklyn May (Shenandoah, 5’-9” F); Jaycee Mayeres (Shadyside, 5’-5” G); Jess Parker (Eastern, 5’-2” G); Carsyn Reynolds (River, 5’-9” F); McKena Rice (Alexander, 5’-8” G); Rachel Richards (Alexander, 5’-7” G); Bethany Starlin (Logan, 6’-0” F); Kelsie Warnock (Fairland, 5’-9” F).

In addition to the basketball games, there will be a jump-rope exhibition by Jump Company USA between games and a performance by the Parkersburg South Southern Belles dance team at halftime of the boy’s game.

Last year, Ohio swept the classic games. The Ohio girls won by a score of 101-91, cutting West Virginia’s advantage in the series to 9-8. The Ohio boys won their third in a row, but West Virginia still owns a 12-5advantage in the series.