Three Scioto Countians win state at powerlifting meet

KENTON – On Saturday, Kenton High School hosted the 2019 state powerlifting competition in which local schools in Scioto County participated in. Of note, three Scioto Countians travelled north of Columbus to Kenton and walked away with three state championships in their own respective weight classes.

Wheelersburg senior Tanner Wilson and sophomore Blake Richardson both claimed state titles in the 225 lbs. weight class and the unlimited weight class respectively.

“It’s definitely an honor,” said Wilson on what it meant to win a state championship, a sport his grandfather excelled in. “My grandpa, Larry Browning, held 21 world records in powerlifting. To be able to follow in his footsteps even a little bit, and to be able to win a state championship in his sport, means a lot to me.”

Wilson will graduate from Wheelersburg in May and will go on to attend West Virginia State University this fall where he will continue his football career for the Yellow Jackets.

“Being able to bring another state championship to my community is always the best feeling in the world,” said Richardson after Saturday’s event. “We’ve been working in the weight room since January as a team, so being able to go to Kenton and represent our team is and honor. I’m thankful to have the best coaches and teammates in the world pushing me to be the best I can be and putting me in the best position to be successful.”

Portsmouth junior Tyler McCoy also took home a state championship in powerlifting in his own class, the 210 lbs. division at Saturday’s state powerlifting competition.

“After having a good season this past fall where we went 7-4, being able to make it to the playoffs and send our seniors out on a high note, that was pretty special,” said McCoy after Saturday’s event. “All of that starts in the weight room, leading up to next season. I’m blessed to have a great coach in Coach Kalb. It’s a wonderful feeling that my hard work and dedication has paid off, but our work isn’t over yet.”

McCoy will rejoin the Trojans offense beginning this fall alongside star running back Talyn Parker. With McCoy’s size and strength and Parker’s speed, the Trojans should be primed for another great rushing season in 2019.

Portsmouth junior Tyler McCoy took home a state title at Saturday’s state powerlifting meet held in Kenton Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_tyler-mccoy_-state-powerlifting.jpg Portsmouth junior Tyler McCoy took home a state title at Saturday’s state powerlifting meet held in Kenton Ohio. Submitted photos Wheelersburg senior Tanner Wilson (left) and sophomore Blake Richardson (right) took home state titles in their respective classes at Saturday’s state powerlifting meet in Kenton. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_wilson_richardson_state-powerlifting.jpg Wheelersburg senior Tanner Wilson (left) and sophomore Blake Richardson (right) took home state titles in their respective classes at Saturday’s state powerlifting meet in Kenton. Submitted photos

Burg’s Wilson and Richardson, Portsmouth’s McCoy take home state titles

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT