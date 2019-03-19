Messer signs w/ SSU

SOUTH WEBSTER – At a signing ceremony Monday afternoon at South Webster High School, Jeeps senior Olivia Messer signed her letter of intent to run track at Shawnee State University beginning this fall for the Bears.

“It means the world to me,” said Messer, surrounded by friends and family who came to her signing ceremony. “I’m just a really blessed person, and such a blessed athlete to be able to run for such a good coach and have such a supportive family. It’s a really great feeling.”

Upon enrolling at Shawnee State this fall, Messer plans on majoring in Psychology while pursuing her bachelor’s degree.

Following graduation this May, Messer will look back fondly on the memories made with her friends while running in the Jeep uniform, memories that will last a lifetime.

“I always had a lot of friends running here with me,” said Messer. “It never really seemed as much of a job as it will when I move on to Shawnee. I’ve always loved running for my coaches, I’ve always loved being a Jeep, and having fun while doing it.”

With her and her teammates senior season still upcoming in track in the Jeep uniform, Messer is still working towards accomplishing those goals she’s set for herself since her junior track season ended a year ago.

“I would like to break my two mile record here at the school, and I’d also like to break the 800 record,” said Messer. “I intend to make it to regionals again, and hopefully make it to state to finish my high school career.”

When friends and family began making their way to support Messer at her signing, she humbly was worried about the amount of food they would have for everyone, while also being appreciative of their support of her.

“I didn’t think I’d have enough pizza at first,” said Messer. “It means the world that everyone was here to support me. I’m such a blessed athlete, sister, and student. I couldn’t be any happier with my choice.”

South Webster senior Olivia Messer signed her letter of intent to enroll and run track at Shawnee State University beginning this fall. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Messer-Signing.jpg South Webster senior Olivia Messer signed her letter of intent to enroll and run track at Shawnee State University beginning this fall. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

