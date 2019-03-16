SSU women fall in Sweet 16 to Clark Univ.

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball closes the book on their 2018-19 season after suffering a heartbreaking 71-68 loss to Clarke University in the sweet 16 of the NAIA National Championships.

Shawnee State wraps up a 2018-19 campaign that included a 25-10 overall record and a 9-5-conference record. The Bears made it to the national tournament for the ninth consecutive season, and advanced to the sweet 16 for the eighth time. SSU made it the Mid-South Conference championship for the 5th consecutive season as well.

Bailey Cummins (JR/Brooksville, Kentucky) led the Bears offensive attack with 19 points going 8-18 from the field. Ashton Lovely (SR/Jamestown, Ohio) played her last game in an SSU uniform, scoring 14 points on 5-14 shooting. Hannah Miller (SR/Coal Grove, Ohio) also ends her career with the Bears, she scored eight points while grabbing seven rebounds.

For Clarke, it was post stars Makenna Haase and Natasha Adames who pushed the Pride to victory. Adames finished with a 22 point, 12 rebound double-double while Haase managed a double-double as well scoring 19 and grabbing 14 rebounds. Tina Ubl rounds out the double digit scorers with 14 points, seven rebounds.

The story of the game was that of momentum, with both teams controlling the contest in different quarters. The Bears got out to a slow start in the first, shooting just 1-20 during the first four minutes. Clarke would also have a slow first period, outscoring the Bears slightly 13-7.

The Bears exploded in the second half, exhibiting much better shooting and holding momentum for much of the 10-minute period. Shawnee State managed to outscore the Pride 26-12 in the second score and would lead 33-19 going into halftime.

Clarke took back control of the game in the opening minutes of the third quarter as it remained a heated battle throughout the period. Clarke managed to edge the Bears in the third, outscoring SSU 22-12.

Momentum carried over for the pride in the final quarter. After a grueling struggle for the last two minutes, a last second three attempt to tie the game would fall short for Shawnee. Clarke University held on to win 71-68 and will explore unfamiliar territory, competing in the NAIA round of eight for the first time in program history.

Shawnee State Women’s Basketball says farewell to four seniors who have made enormous contributions to the already storied program. Ashton Lovely, Hannah Miller, Shania Massie (SR/Greenfield, Ohio), and Sydney King (JR/Birmingham, Alabama) all leave behind a legacy that will extend past the record books and set and example for the programs future.

SSU Women’s Basketball looks forward to the 2019 campaign; information including roster and official schedule will be released at ssubears.com in the coming months.