Ruth signs w/ SSU

MCDERMOTT – Northwest senior Destiny Ruth achieved a goal she’s had ever since she can remember Thursday afternoon by signing her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Shawnee State University.

“My whole life, I’ve always wanted to play at this level of soccer,” Ruth said at her signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at Northwest High School while surrounded by friends and family members. “It’s a dream come true, and it’s really a blessing for me and my dad.”

Ruth is among several local student-athletes that Bears head coach Natasha Ademakinwa has signed since she first took the head job for the Bears, including her teammate at Northwest, Sydnie Jenkins, who signed on with the Bears on January 11th.

“It’s going to be awesome getting the chance to play with Sydney for four more years,” said Ruth. “On the field, you always have that person that you know where they’re going to be at on the field and they know where you’ll be. It’s great to know that I’m going in with someone I know and that I’ve played with, and that we get to keep watching each other grow as people and as players.”

Upon enrolling at Shawnee State this fall, Ruth plans on majoring in physical therapy.

Some of her fondest memories in the Mohawks uniform include playing for Mohawks head coach Tim Amburgey, and the ability to win the program’s first ever postseason game during her senior year, a 4-1 sectional semifinal win over Piketon.

“Coach Amburgey has really been a big role model in my life,” said Ruth. “For me, he helped shaped me into being the player I am today, and off the field as well. My freshman year, we started at the bottom really. But when Coach Amburgey came in, he really helped improve the program to where it is today and have our most successful season. To me, that’s huge. Me and Sydnie worked all four years for this, and for us to have that successful season, it’s a great feeling.”

Now that her letter of intent is signed and she’ll be attending and playing for Shawnee State this fall, Ruth looks back on much of the adversity she’s overcome, on and off the field, as to why she’s in the position she’s in today.

“For them all to be here, these are the people who’ve stuck by me through everything. Through all the injuries I’ve had, they were there with me through it all. Especially for my dad to be here and be able to watch this, it’s just awesome. It’s a truly amazing experience and I’m just glad I can make him proud by being able to do this.”

Northwest senior Destiny Ruth signed her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Shawnee State University at a signing ceremony held at Northwest High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_IMG_2750.jpg Northwest senior Destiny Ruth signed her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Shawnee State University at a signing ceremony held at Northwest High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT