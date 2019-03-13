OPSWA releases All-State honors

PORTSMOUTH – Late Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their all-state teams for Division III and Division IV girls’ basketball in the state of Ohio for the 2018-19 season.

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named first team all-state in Division IV for an outstanding final season in the Titans uniform. During her senior campaign, Dettwiller averaged 16.4 ppg while shooting 76% from the field, 8.6 rpg, and 4.1 blocks per game and helped lead Notre Dame to their second consecutive district title, the only two in school history.

Sophomore teammate of Dettwiller’s, Ava Hassel, was named to the Division III third team all-state by the OPSWA by averaging 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 2.4 spg during her sophomore campaign. Hassel will be a key contributor on a Titans team that shows a lot of promise with several returning pieces from their 2018-19 run.

In Division III, Wheelersburg sophomore Kaylee Darnell was named to the special mention list and was a key component to the Pirates regional final appearance team while averaging 16.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game, and 2.5 assists per game during her sophomore season.

Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner, who was also named SOC II player of the year this season, was named to the honorable mention list in Division III. Kallner averaged 15.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, and 2.0 spg during her senior season.

Valley junior Bre Call was named to the honorable mention list in Division III by averaging 14.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 2.1 spg during her junior season.

Minford’s Caitlyn Puckett and Ashley Blankenship were both named honorable mentioned in Division III during their senior seasons. Puckett averaged 11.2 ppg, snagging 7.7 rpg, as well as dishing out 3.2 apg while Blankenship averaged 14.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.7 blocks per game, and 1.7 apg during their senior seasons.

South Webster senior and Trevecca Nazarene University signee Maddie Cook was the final Scioto Countian named to the honorable mention list in Division III. Cook averaged 12.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.5 spg during her senior season for the Jeeps.

Two Scioto-Countians were named to the Division IV honorable mention list: Clay senior Jensen Warnock and Notre Dame junior Taylor Schmidt. During her senior season, Warnock averaged 15.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.6 bpg, 3.3 apg, and 1.4 spg which included back-to-back sectional titles for the Panthers, while Schmidt averaged 8.3 ppg, 4.4 spg, and 3.1 apg.

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named first team all-state in Division IV by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_katie-dettwiller_district-title.jpg Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named first team all-state in Division IV by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

