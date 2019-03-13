Meadows signs with Ohio Wesleyan

WHEELERSBURG – Wheelersburg senior Kevin Meadows put ink to paper and saw his dream of playing football at the next level come true Tuesday afternoon by signing his letter of intent with Ohio Wesleyan University.

“It means a lot to me,” said Meadows at his signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Wheelersburg High School. “You always look at the older guys and think, ‘One day, I’ll be there.’ But to be honest, it never really crossed my mind that I’d be here. But now that I’m here, I’ve still got scores to settle, I’ve still got unfinished business, and I’ve still got four more years to play football.”

Meadows was a member of the 2017 Wheelersburg state championship team during his junior season, as well as a member of the 2018 state semifinalist team from his offensive tackle position, acquiring memories he’ll not soon forget.

“It really meant a lot to me,” said Meadows when looking back on his time in the Pirate uniform. “It’s a really special thing, not a lot of people from around here get to say they played in Canton, Ohio for a state title. That’s the first time we’ve even been there for 28 years, and then to be able to win. That means a lot to be able to bring that back to our community because they deserve it all.”

Meadows said that the thing that ultimately steered his decision into playing with the Bishops was the relationship he developed with their coaching staff in just a short period of time.

“The coaching staff and I got along really well, Coach Watts, who is the head coach, and I especially. Coach Woodward is a 2001 alumni of Ohio Wesleyan, so he knew all those guys up there. During my junior and senior years I went up and did workouts and practices. It’s not a big place, not too crowded, it’s a place I could have saw myself playing if they offered me and in this case they did.”

Meadows says that upon graduating this May from Wheelersburg he plans on enlisting in the Ohio Army National Guard through the summer time to be able to enroll at Ohio Wesleyan this August just in time for football season where he will major in history.

For Meadows, his time spent dawning the orange and black will be some of the best memories of his life, mainly because of the support and appreciation he received from the entire Pirates community.

“The culture at Wheelersburg is second to none,” said Meadows. “You look at your IMG Academy’s and your bigger schools that are heard across the nation, the culture here is very similar to that, I don’t think it could compare to any school around here. Having the coaches push you as hard as they can, going out every Friday night knowing you’ll have 80+ people on your sideline and that they’ll go out and give it everything they have for you. It’s a really special place.”

Wheelersburg senior Kevin Meadows signed his letter of intent with Ohio Wesleyan University at a signing ceremony at Wheelersburg High School Tuesday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_IMG_2349.jpg Wheelersburg senior Kevin Meadows signed his letter of intent with Ohio Wesleyan University at a signing ceremony at Wheelersburg High School Tuesday afternoon. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT